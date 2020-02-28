CORUNNA — Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart sentenced an Owosso man to nearly seven decades in prison Friday for sexually assaulting four female victims, all under the age of 13.
“There is a word to use to describe what you have done to these child victims,” Stewart told Brian Hayes before sentencing. “Savagery is what has happened here. You, sir, savaged child victims — four of them.”
The Argus-Press does not typically identify victims of sexual assault.
Hayes was sentenced on two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct (victim under 13), two counts of second-degree CSC (victim under 13), and two counts of child sexually abusive material (CSAM) to consecutive terms totaling a minimum of 66 years, nine months in prison. He was ordered to pay court costs and fines on each count, and was credited with 135 days served.
He must also undergo sex offender counseling, register as a sex offender, and will be subject to lifetime electronic monitoring if he is ever released from prison. Barring a successful appeal and/or resentencing, Hayes will be eligible for parole when he is 95 years old.
After Friday’s hearing, Assistant Prosecutor Adam Masserang said he was “thankful Judge Stewart gave him what he deserved,” and said he was appreciative victims were encouraged to come forward.
Public defender Doug Corwin asked the court to refrain from consecutive sentencing.
Masserang urged Stewart to impose consecutive sentencing, calling Hayes’ crimes a “long-running pattern.”
“This is a man who should never set a free foot again,” Masserang said. “We would ask your honor to sentence him as powerfully as you possibly can and protect all the future generations he may abuse. He has subjected these children to constant physical and mental abuse.”
Stewart then read from a letter submitted on Hayes’ behalf, but did not identify the author, and took issue with several points.
“The author of the letter said these parents put their children in harm’s way,” Stewart said, paraphrasing from the letter. “The author also suggests the media is to blame, and perhaps the integrity of these victims is in question. The court struggles to find any other explanation than victim blaming.”
“I ask the families and the courts for forgiveness,” Hayes said. “Life is full of choices. I’ve made some bad choices. I’m not a bad person. People make mistakes and bad choices. I should have asked for help, looking back. I want to seek professional help to prevent this from happening. I apologize to the families involved. I ask for your mercy in your judgment.”
Stewart then read from the numerous separate charging files, and noted that Hayes pleaded guilty last month in return for four additional felony counts of CSC-1 and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime being dismissed.
“No child should ever have to grow accustomed to being molested,” Stewart said. “In less than a year, Mr. Hayes, you molested four young girls. Some of these offenses occurred during a sleepover. This is every parent’s nightmare. Although the court cannot fix the damage you have caused, at least these young women will grow up having the security of knowing you will never be able to hurt them again.”
