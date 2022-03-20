LANSING — The Michigan Court of Appeals has affirmed the sentence for an Owosso man who in 2018 was sentenced to at least eight years in prison for calling a witness in an assault case against him and asking her not to testify against him.
Christopher Kline, 39, was sentenced by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart Feb. 9, 2018, to eight to 15 years in an “upward departure.”
Sentencing guidelines in Kline’s case had been estimated at 29 to 71 months, but Stewart found that since Kline had called the victim in the assault case 27 times while incarcerated at the Shiawassee County Jail, he had in effect been in contempt of court and violated a personal protection order, and Kline’s sentence could be even longer than eight years.
“The sentencing offense was witness intimidation, and the trial court was discussing how the seriousness of other crimes indicated defendant’s lack of regard for the judicial system,” the appeals court decision states. “The court than went on to discuss defendant’s criminal history, including his contacting a witness in violation of a protection order. The court detailed 23 prior misdemeanor convictions, three felony convictions, the charges dismissed in the plea deal, defendant’s violating bond by not appearing at his sentencing, defendant’s misrepresenting his substance abuse, and the sentencing offense of witness intimidation in connection with 27 calls from jail.”
The witness that Kline contacted while in jail is the mother of his children.
She had a restraining order against Kline for July 2017 unlawful imprisonment, assault by strangulation, felonious assault, resisting/obstructing police and domestic violence charges.
Kline pleaded guilty to bribing/intimidating a witness in December 2017 — in return for his plea, prosecutors dismissed the original assault, domestic violence and other charges.
Following his plea, Stewart granted Kline bond to spend time with his family during the holiday season, with the caveat that Kline promise to show up to his sentencing date.
However, Kline did not appear for a Feb. 2, 2018, sentencing hearing, and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest. He was apprehended by a bail bondsman the same day.
At Kline’s sentencing, Stewart called Kline’s contacting the victim “intentional, willful” violations of court orders.
According to Shiawassee County and Michigan Department of Corrections records, Kline has prior convictions dating to 2003, including operating while intoxicated, after which he violated probation numerous times by drinking and using drugs.
In September 2005, Kline was sentenced to one year, 11 months in prison for felony drunken driving.
He was granted parole in 2007.
After the appeals court decision, Kline will not be eligible for parole until December 2025.
However, it is possible the Michigan Supreme Court could take up the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.