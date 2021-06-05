OWOSSO — An attached garage in the 800 block of Corunna Avenue suffered significant damage Friday after a fire tore through the structure.
The Owosso city and Owosso Township fire departments were dispatched to 817 Corunna Ave. shortly before noon Friday with reports of smoke and flames emanating from the structure. Once on scene, fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze in about 15 minutes.
A portion of Corunna Avenue, from Gould Street to Woodlawn Avenue, was briefly closed while firefighters tended to the blaze.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said.
