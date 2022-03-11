CORUNNA — A jury took about four hours over the course of two days of deliberations to find Eric Boylan guilty of numerous counts of criminal sexual conduct, and now Boylan faces the possibility of life in prison at sentencing.
Following the jury’s verdict, Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner said he was “pleased with the verdict.”
“We’re going to keep pursuing these cases,” Koerner said, referring to criminal sexual conduct cases in Shiawassee County.
After the jury returned guilty verdicts on four of five criminal sexual conducts, Stewart set sentencing for 8:30 a.m. April 22, and remanded Boylan to the custody of the Shiawassee County Sheriff until that time. Boylan was acquitted on one CSC charge.
Boylan, 46, was charged by prosecutors in May 2021 with five counts of first-degree CSC, human trafficking, child sexually abusive commercial activity, using a computer to commit a crime, unlawful imprisonment, two counts of third-degree CSC, two counts of fourth-degree CSC, and accosting a child for immoral purposes. Boylan allegedly paid another individual to have sex with the man’s then-14-year-old relative.
The Argus-Press does not typically identify victims of sexual assault.
He was charged along with Jeffrey Funsch, 60, of Vestaburg, who cut a plea deal with the Shiawassee County Prosecutor”s Office. In return for 12 felony CSC and human trafficking-related felonies being dismissed, Funsch instead pleaded guilty to one felony count of second-degree child abuse. Funsch was also required to provide truthful testimony against Boylan. During Tuesday proceedings, he testified that he also had sexual contact with Boylan prior to Boylan sexually assaulting Funsch’s female relative.
As part of Funsch’s plea agreement, he agreed to not be sentenced until after Boylan’s case was pending.
Several felony counts Boylan were originally charged with were dismissed, including human trafficking, child sexually abusive commercial activity, using a computer to commit a crime, unlawful imprisonment, two counts of third-degree CSC, two counts of fourth-degree CSC, and accosting a child for immoral purposes.
Just before noon Thursday, Stewart was about to excuse jurors for lunch, but moments later he received a note from the jury that they had reached a verdict.
Boylan showed no emotion as the verdict was read aloud Thursday. However, as he was being escorted back from the courthouse to the jail, shouted several expletives at a man taking his photo.
According to court testimony and charging documents, Boylan has two convictions for first-degree CSC, and served a prison term for those offenses. He faces a mandatory minimum 25-year sentence due to those convictions and due to his status as a fourth-notice habitual offender.
Boylan is also accused of assaulting the same victim from Thursday’s case, and could potentially face additional charges.
