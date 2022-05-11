CORUNNA — An Owosso man facing numerous felony charges was deemed competent by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart at a hearing Tuesday afternoon, after the court received the results of a competency exam conducted at the Michigan Center for Forensic Psychiatry.
Danell Spencer, 32, is currently charged with six felony counts, including unlawful driving away of an automobile, ammunition possession by a felon, and resisting/obstructing police officers. He is also facing one misdemeanor count of second-offense domestic violence. The alleged offenses occurred both in 2021 and 2022.
Spencer was ordered to undergo a competency exam by Stewart March 29, and the exam was conducted via Zoom on April 25.
While reading from a report from a psychiatric center doctor, Stewart stated that in the interview, Spencer seemed to understand the nature of the charges against him, the plea or trial process, and the potential sentence he could receive. The doctor said that Spencer was able to express his thoughts and articulate. He added that Spencer started using methamphetamine at age 15.
Stewart then accepted the report and found Spencer competent to stand trial, before revoking bond until that time.
No further court dates have been set in Spencer’s five separate charging files. It is possible all files could be tried separately since the offenses allegedly occurred throughout 2021-2022, unless Spencer reaches a plea agreement with prosecutors.
Spencer has been charged with numerous felony and misdemeanor charges in Shiawassee County since at least 2008.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.