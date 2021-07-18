OVID — Owosso Speedway co-owner Ken Williams said the racing business is slowly picking up speed in 2021 as the lingering effects of COVID-19 grow smaller and smaller in the rear-view mirror.
Owosso was one of the few area racing tracks open for business last summer in the face of the pandemic, although strict safety COVID safety precautions were in place at the start of the season, which was pushed back about a month.
As the number of COVID cases began to dwindle over the past several months and the number of vaccinations has gone up, more and more fans have come the 3/8 mile paved oval track.
The 2021 season began on time with Test and Tunes opening on April 17 with the first weekend of racing taking place on Maya 15. This season, fans are not required to wear masks upon entry, noted Williams, a Laingsburg resident. The maximum seating capacity is about 4,000 for spectators, although even the biggest crowds do not even come close to that capacity, he said.
“Technically I’m still practicing social distancing to the best of what we can — anywhere where there are lines, bathrooms, souvenir stands, concessions,” Williams said. “Outside of that, I’ve got plenty of seating. So I’m just asking people to spread themselves out and again, we have more seating capacity than what we’ll ever have to have. I don’t have any concerns there. Our biggest issue has been, like the farmers, Mother Nature. We’ve had three rainouts so far this year.”
Along with those rainouts and a lightning strike which took out the PA system and some lighting on the track, there are other challenges, he said. The number of drivers are still not up to pre-COVID levels and there has been a difficulty for some drivers in getting parts in a timely manner.
Owosso Speedway is offering five regular divisions of racing — The Howe Racing Enterprses Modifieds, the Owosso Auto Mall Sportsman, Chet’s Auto Service Pure Stocks, the Parisian Home Improvement Front Wheel Drives and the Finish Line Auto Repair Trucks.
In addition, the Ron Hauser Memorial for Outlaw Super Late Models is set for August 7 and the Fall Nationals, for all divisions, will be run in September.
“How is it going? On some (divisions) it’s going pretty good and on some it’s very sketchy,” Williams said. “What we seem to be running into is a lot of the drivers in the higher end cars are complaining that parts are not available. We’ve had issues and we have a race coming up here in August (Ron Hauser Memorial race for Super Late Models Aug. 7) — we’re going to have them drive on the big slicks. The tires aren’t available. And that’s what we’re running into … It’s a layover from last year. All of these factories that were down are now getting up and running. There’s a back log of parts. We’ve had numerous drivers say that their cars aren’t ready yet.”
Still, it’s a far cry from last spring, when it was uncertain whether there would be racing at all. Owosso Speedway was able to open, but the start of racing was pushed back to June. Williams remembers the uncertainty of those times. It was ultimately decided to have Test and Tunes last May before any races took place.
“What ended up happening was we decided to do Test and Tunes,” Williams said. “Nobody was sure where COVID was going. Nobody was sure what the restrictions were going to be. And, at the time, if you remember at the very beginning, they had restrictions of gatherings of no larger than 10. Well at Test and Tunes, we would very rarely have more than 10 cars here at one time. And I just felt that it would not be safe for the drivers to come out on opening night, without testing their vehicles.”
Owosso Speedway manager Dennis Grim said last year Owosso was one of the few havens for racers to compete at and it helped attract drivers to “The Big O.”
“We raced last year — which helped us,” Grimm said. “Some of the other tracks that weren’t running, we were getting some of their cars. So actually last year was not a bad year on our part. Crowd-wise, it was a little more spread out and it probably did affect us in getting the crowds we could have had. But this year, everybody seems to be excited and amped up … The fans, the drivers. They always get that big itch at the beginning of the season anyways.”
Williams’ brother, Gerry Williams of Attica, who is also a co-owner of the track, said that weather has slowed down business the most in 2021.
“Well obviously the rainouts has been what has gotten us this year,” he said. “That’s Mother Nature. We’ve had some good turnouts. We’ve had some healthy crowds and it’s been good.”
The Williams brothers bought the track from former owner Dave Bigos in 2019.
One of the drivers out testing his car Wednesday at Owosso Speedway was 2021 Ovid-Elsie High School graduate Corbin Kelley, a rookie driver in the Front Wheel Drive division.
When asked if he has encountered any special challenges due to COVID this season, the 18-year-old said he hasn’t.
“I haven’t had to battle any issues and the season is going pretty great,” Kelley said. “I’m battling for Rookie of the Year. We’re four or five races deep into the season. We get a good crowd every weekend here. My first night out, I won both of my races. I’m sixth right now (in the standings) out of 24 or 25 cars.”
Kelley is a fourth generation driver at the speedway.
Another young driver who took some practice spins at “The Big O” on Wednesday was Owosso’s Blake Gokee, another Front Wheel Drive competitor.
“It’s a little different with COVID,” Gokee said Wednesday. “It’s been a little slower in getting parts. We usually get them in five days and now we’re getting them in 10 days.”
Gokee is a fifth generation driver. The family involvement at the speedway began with Lester Ford, who started racing at the Owosso Speedway in the 1940s.
Rick Gokee Jr., Blake’s father, also races dirt late models throughout the state of Michigan. He was asked how the crowds at Owosso Speedway have been this season.
“The crowds are a lot bigger this year,” he said. “Yeah, last year was pretty scarce because they wouldn’t let anybody in. And you could only have so many people last year. It’s a lot better this year. It’s almost back to normal. Slowly the racers are coming back. And they’re getting back to work and things are getting back going.”
Fred Cummings, who stopped by the track to buy tires for his first-place Sportsman car, is a veteran driver at Owosso Speedway. He said last year at Owosso Speedway featured a wider collection of drivers since Owosso was one of the rare tracks that stayed open.
“All of the other tracks were shut down because everyone was afraid to catch a cold,” Cummings said. “Last year we were banging some car numbers in all of the classes. It was a good show. Because you had Dixie (Speedway) and all of the other tracks were shut down. I think Flat Rock was even shut down for a while. We were getting a lot of cars coming here.”
Cummings said this year, some of those drivers have been lost.
“Everybody went back to their old tracks and stuff,” Cummings said. “So we lost a few of the cars in each division. All of the divisions are down a little bit. “
But Owosso Speedway is well on the way to recovery, according to its owners.
“We’ve had a pretty good fan base,” Ken Williams said. “Owosso has very loyal fans and we have a great fan base. We’ve been pretty consistent.”
Owosso Speedway first opened in 1939 as a 1/4-mile dirt oval. Among the notable past drivers at Owosso Speedway have been Benny Parsons, Brad Keselowskik and Erik Jones.
