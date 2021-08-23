CORUNNA — A Corunna man withdrew his plea of guilty to criminal sexual conduct charges Friday in 35th Circuit Court after Judge Matthew Stewart said he would not grant a sentence of probation that would have seen the conviction expunged from his record, and will apparently take his case to trial.
Exavier Covert, 19, was charged in February with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct (victim 13-15) for allegedly having sex with 13- and 14-year-old sisters in July 2020 when he was 18. The Argus-Press does not typically identify victims of sexual abuse.
The Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office and defense attorney Robert Hinojosa had previously agreed to a plea deal, under which Covert would have received a Holmes Youthful Training Act (HYTA) sentence. A HYTA sentence is usually a term of probation, and upon completion of probation, the conviction is expunged from a defendant’s record.
Stewart said Friday that it’s not the court’s job to get in the way of plea agreements between the prosecution and defense, but he had no choice but to do so in this case.
“In some rare circumstances the court feels compelled that it has to get in the way,” Stewart said. “This is one of those cases and I’m so sorry for that. Reviewing this case, there were two minor females. At the time of the offenses, one had just turned 13, and the other had just turned 14. While (Covert) had a relationship with the 13-year-old for a period of time… You had sexual contact with her sister. And that’s troubling.”
Stewart continued, telling Covert that the victims in this case were also victims in a prior CSC case.
“Here are these girls being victimized yet again,” Stewart said. “How does it stop? How do we protect these girls? How do we put an end to this continued cycle of abuse and sex and violence? It’s not fair. If I were to allow you to have the HYTA, send you out on the path of clearing your record, these girls are left alone, unprotected, without a voice, and ready to go for at least a third chance at being victimized.”
Hinojosa then told Stewart that Covert was withdrawing his guilty plea, and the case will be put back on the trial docket. No further court dates have yet been scheduled.
Covert was also charged with felony home invasion and larceny in 2020. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to probation. According to court records, he had several probation violations and did not complete the term successfully.
In Michigan, third-degree CSC (victim 13-15) is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
