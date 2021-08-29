OWOSSO — Talk about an energy boost at the halfway point in a foot race: a shot of coffee.
Fitness Coliseum and Foster Coffee are teaming up to present Coffee Run, a 5K run/walk set for 9 a.m. Oct. 16. Midway through, volunteers stationed outside Foster Coffee will hand out coffee shots or water to the racers.
“It’s probably going to be everybody’s fastest 5K ever, they’ll be so caffeinated,” Fitness Coliseum owner Bri Carroll said Friday with a laugh.
She said she’s trying to get the word out early because the price to participate is going up on Tuesday. Registration is $40 now, will increase to $45 Sept. 1 and to $50 in October. Carroll said she’s aiming for 150 racers.
Runners or walkers — people pushing strollers or walking dogs are welcome — will meet at the parking lot at the new location of Fitness Coliseum, 210 S. Water St. They will go along the Shiawassee River and into downtown Owosso, with Foster Coffee, 115 S. Washington St., serving at the exact halfway point.
From Foster Coffee, it’s off through a different part of downtown and down the river back to Fitness Coliseum, where bonfires and tunes spun by DJ Chewy await the racers.
Also, a coffee bar featuring custom coffee and espresso by Foster Coffee will be set up.
The race will be a mass start and chip-timed. The top three racers will be announced. All participants will receive a T-shirt, ceramic travel mug and a full cup of java from Foster Coffee.
Previously, Fitness Coliseum hosted the Shia-Tri and the Fun Run, but this is the gym’s first 5-K walk/run.
“The idea came from really looking at Foster Coffee as a downtown business neighbor and wanting to collaborate with them,” Carroll said. “Who doesn’t love coffee and a run in the fall? They go together perfectly. And it’s been fun to work with (Foster Coffee owners) Jon Moore and Nick Pidek as well.”
Coffee Run organizers are seeking volunteers for the check-in table (those volunteers can also race if they wish), race route directors, coffee hand-out volunteers and photographers. They are also hoping to borrow a volunteer’s standing fire pit and stackable, plastic Adirondack chairs or bag camping chairs to place around the pits.
All volunteers will receive a T-shirt and travel mug. To volunteer or register for the Coffee Run, go to runsignup.com/Race/MI/Owosso/WillRunforCoffee5k.
“It’s going to be a fun day,” Carroll said. “It should be a nice, fall day everyone can enjoy. And they’ll be part of a really cool, collaborative downtown event.”
Settled into new quarters in June, Fitness Coliseum has expanding its offerings to include a studio for yoga, spinning and barre, and a CrossFit gym. The business has also expanded its employee crew from three to 14.
“We’re getting a lot more corporate members now,” Carroll said. “With the bigger space, we’ve been able to do a lot more.”
For more information, visit fitnesscoliseum.com, find Fitness Coliseum on Facebook or call (989) 472-1913.
