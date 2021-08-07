CORUNNA — Overcoming a temporary closure caused by COVID-19, damage from a winter storm and “improper acts” by the organization’s previous director, veterans housing facility Fiddler’s Green is focusing on the future as it prepares to reopen.
Applications are currently being accepted and residents can start moving in Sept. 1, officials said. A grand reopening for the public is set for 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 11 at the facility, 729 S. Norton St. (formerly Pleasant View).
“We’re looking forward to providing safe, healthy, affordable and carefree housing to all of our Shiawassee veterans,” Fiddler’s Green marketing and sales director Robert Haun said Friday.
Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) Director Zaneta Adams checked out the facility Friday.
“We’re always looking for opportunities to share information and resources for veterans,” she said. “It’s good knowing the facility is here — it’s an additional tool in the toolbox to connect veterans with needs to resources in the community.”
Haun said some of the veterans who were displaced when Fiddler’s Green closed temporarily last January plan to come back. He is hoping for 40 veteran residents in Phase One, with a long-term goal of providing housing to 120 veterans, the building capacity.
Major work on the structure — part of which collapsed after a heavy snow melt last February— is completed and finishing touches are underway, Haun said.
The grand reopening will feature a Patriot Day memorial service led by Owosso VFW Chaplain David Dumont, Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting, light refreshments and guided tours.
Fiddler’s Green’s offerings include 24-hour supervision, three home-cooked meals daily, laundry facilities, private and semi-private rooms, social activities, transportation, barber/beauty shop, housekeeping, free WiFi, a health provider on staff and connections to local resources for veterans.
Jessica Green — on active duty in the Air National Guard and the program director for the DMVA’s Food 4 Veterans — accompanied Adams to Fiddler’s Green Wednesday.
“I’m super-excited we have something in the community for veterans,” she said. “So many veterans have PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) and there are so many resources for vets here. I’m geeked.”
Fiddler’s Green and its nonprofit foundation, which helps pay residents’ costs, originally opened in September 2020. It closed three months later with a plan to restructure. Haun said Wednesday the residence’s entire management team is new and focused “on the future of assisting veterans.”
Last December, Fiddler’s Green then-executive director Eric Motz resigned, with facility officials referring to a police investigation into unspecified “improper acts against Fiddler’s Green.” Motz at the time described the controversy as a difference of opinion about the facility’s mission.
Haun said Wednesday the matter is now in the hands of the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office. No charges have been brought against Motz.
Fiddler’s Green Executive Director Bethany Frechette — a Bancroft native and Durand High School alumna — was hired Jan. 1, replacing Motz.
The organization purchased the former Pleasant View, a 63,177-square-foot building, for $500,000 in late 2019.
For more information, visit fiddlergreenllc.com.
