CORUNNA — A Flint woman was sentenced to prison Friday morning by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart for borrowing her roommate’s car, going on a three-day “drug binge,” and returning the car with her roomate’s dead emotional support dog.
Dawn Hughes, 58, will spend at least one year, four months in prison. She was ordered to pay court costs and fines, and was credited with 13 days served toward her sentence.
Hughes was charged in October 2020 with felony unlawful driving away of an automobile and misdemeanor cruelty/abandoning an animal after borrowing her roommate’s car in August 2020 to “go get cigarettes.” Instead, Hughes took the vehicle to Flint with the victim’s miniature schnauzer “Zach,” to obtain drugs.
The victim, whom The Argus-Press is not identifying, said Hughes had the car for three days before returning to their residence. When she did return, the victim said surveillance footage showed Hughes in an intoxicated state carrying the dead dog inside, which she proceeded to hide in her room. When the victim asked where his dog was, Hughes told him the animal “wasn’t doing too good.” The victim then discovered the dead animal in Hughes’ bedroom.
Before sentencing, Stewart told Hughes he couldn’t sentence her on the animal cruelty charge, due to that charge being dismissed due to jurisdictional issues. But he noted that she had violated the terms of her bond by traveling out of state to Oklahoma and consuming alcohol, proof which the victim provided to the court. Stewart also pointed to Hughes’ prior record, which included nine prior felony and four misdemeanor convictions.
“Your trusted friend had a car,” Stewart said. “You take the car to the store, the dog was in the car, and instead of going to the store you went on a drug binge. That’s what you did. Maybe you knew the dog was in the car, maybe you didn’t. You report that you tried to give the dog CPR for one hour. You were upset when you couldn’t revive the dog, so then you use cocaine. It’s unlikely you did any kind of CPR. Then you took the dog into your room and didn’t even have the courage to tell (the victim) that the dog was dead? Shame on you.”
Prosecutor Scott Koerner asked Stewart to impose the prison sentence due to Hughes’ prior convictions.
He added that he’s hopeful Genesee County officials will pursue the animal cruelty charges.
“I agree with the victim that the victim does not show remorse,” Koerner said.
“I believe that she is not remorseful. She’s traveling out of state, drinking, and having the time of her life. That doesn’t sound like remorse to me.”
Hughes apologized to the victim in a statement before receiving her sentence.
“If I could take that day back, I would,” Hughes said. “But I can’t. I loved that dog too.”
As the result of a plea agreement with prosecutors, the felony unlawful driving away charge was reduced to a high-court misdemeanor charge of unlawful use of a motor vehicle.
