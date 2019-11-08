CORUNNA — A Lansing man who ran from police because he “thought they were aliens, and were going to abduct and probe him” was sentenced to prison Friday by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart on two felony counts of resisting/obstructing a police officer.
“Your excuse for running from the police was you thought it was aliens who were going to abduct you and probe you,” Stewart told Anthony Hart, 49, before announcing his sentence.
Stewart added that Hart has spent approximately half his life incarcerated with the Michigan Department of Corrections before sentencing him to one year, four months to two years in prison. Hart was also ordered to pay court costs and fines. He was credited with 139 days served toward his sentence.
“The bottom line is this another two felonies in your incredible criminal record,” Stewart said, noting Hart’s prior nine felony and 25 misdemeanor convictions.
Defense attorney Jacob Raleigh conceded that Hart’s previous record is not impressive, but asked the court for leniency.
“This is not the first time he has been in trouble,” Raleigh said. “We know that and it’s reflected in his substantial record. He’s an intelligent man, but I think he has poor impulse control. He knows now that he can’t continue to live that way. I hope the court will consider that.”
Prosecutor Deana Finnegan asked the court to impose the maximum sentence allowed due to Hart’s prior convictions.
“Clearly, a man with nine prior felonies and 25 misdemeanors, and multiple prison terms, obviously this a case that requires the maximum sentence allowed,” Finnegan said.
Hart initially declined to make a statement to the court before being sentenced, until Stewart noted his statement to police that he ran because he thought they were “aliens.”
“When this light came on, I was like, what is this technology,” Hart replied, and added he was confused when he saw police car’s spotlight, and believed he was being pursued by aliens. “That light was so bright. They bombarded that porch, like I’m crazy, or some sort of lunatic or something.”
Stewart then reminded Hart he declined to speak when offered the chance and proceeded with sentencing.
“The court needs to warehouse you,” Stewart said. “And keep you out of the public and keep people safe. Because you’re a danger to everyone around you.”
Hart was arrested for a June 23 incident, when someone called police with a trespassing complaint. He was arraigned the following day in 66th District Court before Judge Ward Clarkson; he pleaded not guilty. Court records do not indicate the amount bond was set at, but Hart was unable to post bond and has been lodged at the Shiawassee County jail since his arrest.
