CORUNNA — The family of accused cannibal killer Mark Latunski, who was charged in the December 2019 murder of Kevin Bacon, has hired one of the top criminal defense firms in Michigan, and Latunski is no longer represented by the Shiawassee County Public Defender’s Office, according to court filings.
Mary Chartier, of Chartier & Nyamfukudza PLC of Okemos, will be the lead defense attorney for Latunski’s upcoming trial.
“We intend to vigorously protect Mr. Latunski’s rights, as his prior counsel did,” Chartier said in an email Friday.
The Public Defender’s Office indicated the Latunski family felt comfortable with hiring Chartier, due to prior representation in unrelated matters.
Jury trials are currently on hold in Shiawassee County due to COVID-19, but 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart said he is hopeful trials can resume in June or July.
No further court dates are currently scheduled in Latunski’s case, which has been languishing in Circuit Court since 2020.
Latunski allegedly confessed to Bacon’s murder when Michigan State Police conducted a check at Latunski’s residence. Bacon’s body was discovered by troopers upon searching the basement. Latunski allegedly cooked and consumed parts of Bacon’s body.
Early in the case, the Public Defender’s Office filed notice of an insanity defense, and Latunski was sent to the state psychiatric center for an examination. He was eventually found competent to stand trial for Bacon’s murder, and his case was bound over to Circuit Court.
