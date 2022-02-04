CORUNNA — The Shiawassee Board of Commissioners voted to appoint Brad Howard to finish out the term of former District 5 Commissioner Jeremy Root, who resigned in the wake of a sexting scandal last week, at a special meeting Thursday night.
Following public comment and remarks from six applicants for the position, Commissioner Cindy Garber (R-District 6) nominated Howard, and Commissioner Marlene Webster (R-District 1) nominated former Shiawassee County Prosecutor Deana Finnegan.
In a 4-1 roll call vote, commissioners Greg Brodeur (R-District 2), John Plowman (R-District 7), Holzhausen (R-District 3), and Garber voted to confirm Howard for the spot on the board. Webster voted for Finnegan. Commissioner Brandon Marks (R-District 4) was absent from Thursday’s special meeting.
After the board voted to appoint Howard, the newly-appointed commissioner said he was looking forward to beginning to work to help Shiawassee County move forward. Shiawassee County Clerk Caroline Wilson administered the oath of office immediately after the meeting.
“I’m excited to start and happy they appointed me and for the support of the board of commissioners,” Howard said.
Howard resides in Byron, and previously served as the Burns Township Supervisor. He also has been serving for the last year on the Shiawassee County Planning and Parks and Recreation Committees. He is married with four children and works as an engineer in the automotive industry. He earned a Bachelors degree from Kettering University.
He said his goal would be to serve the county by ensuring financial accountability.
“I think that’s an important thing,” Howard said. “I know there’s a lot going on with the county in terms of finances and as a young citizen of this county, we need to have financial security long into the future.”
Finnegan, in her remarks, touted her three decades of experience in the prosecutor’s office. She said the county’s reputation was suffering badly, and part of the problem is that the prosecutor’s office doesn’t get applicants to fill positions because the pay is so low.
“Number one, a priority, is to re-establish the great reputation that Shiawassee County once had and can have again,” Finnegan said. “That’s important… We need to be transparent. We can’t have back-room politics. Those days are gone.”
She admitted to violating Michigan’s Open Meetings Act in 2019 while a member of a committee to appoint a new treasurer when Tom Dwyer resigned.
Anthony Karhoff, who applied for the open seat, and has been vocal in his criticism of the board following the July 2021 revelations of the board voting to give themselves and other public officials thousands of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief funds, vowed after the meeting to run for the District 5 seat in November.
“This isn’t a board of commissioners,” Karhoff said. “It’s a board of Republicans.”
Two residents that did not identify themselves excoriated the board for the circumstances that led to Howard’s appointment.
One man said he didn’t think the board, who is comprised entirely of Republicans, would ever appoint a Democrat to fill former commissioner Root’s seat.
He alluded to several scandals in which Root was involved and an alleged relationship he had with Garber.
“I don’t think there’s a snowball’s chance in hell that you guys will appoint a Democrat,” he said. “But I do want to appeal against the blind party dedication.”
Another man asked the board what the status of a Michigan Attorney General’s Office and State Police investigation was.
“I need the status on criminal charges on the board, because everyone that was there admitted guilt, I’d like to know where that stands in the legal process,” he said. “I want to know.”
The board does not answer questions posed by individuals during public comment.
