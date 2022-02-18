CORUNNA — An Owosso man pleaded guilty Thursday in 35th Circuit Court to felony methamphetamine possession and now faces consecutive prison sentences.
Joshua Birge, 36, told Judge Matthew Stewart that he was already on parole for 2019 felony meth possession and fleeing/eluding police convictions and had also absconded when he was pulled over in Owosso in December 2021.
Birge admitted that when he was stopped, he gave a baggie with about 2.6 grams of meth to the passenger in the vehicle, a woman he was dating at the time.
“I knew I was going to jail for absconding, so I have (her) my bag of meth,” Birge said at Thursday’s hearing. “I had a warrant. I gave them (drugs) to her to hang onto.”
Stewart accepted Birge’s guilty plea and set sentencing for 8:30 a.m. April 1.
Birge is currently listed as a parolee on the Michigan Department of Corrections website, and will not receive credit for time served at sentencing. He must complete a prior prison term before he begins serving time for the latest meth possession conviction.
He was convicted in Shiawassee County of meth possession and fleeing/eluding police in December 2019, and was sentenced by Stewart to at least one year, 11 months in prison.
At his February 2020 sentencing hearing, Birge’s attorney claimed he had been “beaten up” by Owosso police and was considering filing a civil lawsuit.
Birge was charged with three counts of resisting/obstructing police for an August 2019 incident in which he apparently fought three Owosso police officers. Those charges were dismissed in October 2019, according to online circuit court records.
According to federal court records, Birge filed a civil lawsuit against those police officers in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan in November 2019 that sought $75,000 in damages, but the suit was dismissed with prejudice in May 2021, and Birge was not awarded any monetary damages or attorney fees.
Birge also pleaded guilty to being a habitual offender-third notice, which greatly increases any potential prison sentence he receives at sentencing.
