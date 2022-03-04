CHESANING — There was only one item of “new business” on the agenda at Tuesday’s Chesaning Village Council meeting, that being the discussion of an updated draft of the village’s “Marihuana Regulation Plan,” composed by Village Administrator James Wickman.
This plan offers a broad-strokes outline of how Chesaning’s cannabis industry will be managed going forward.
Wickman’s draft credits Chesaning as leading “Michigan communities in welcoming the marihuana industry,” and the numbers back him up. At present there are no fewer than 29 active Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency licenses which have been granted to businesses — 12 of them — operating with in village limits. This number dwarfs, to a considerable degree, the number of licenses for businesses in other local municipalities.
The city of Saginaw has 16 active licenses — if one counts those granted to businesses with Saginaw addresses lying outside the city limits. Within the limits proper there are only three.
Most of the licenses granted to businesses operating within Chesaning have been grower licenses — with a couple of processor licenses and “provisioning center” licenses thrown in for spice — and most of these grower licenses are Class C, meaning the licensees can legally grow up to 1,500 cannabis plants if meant for medical use, or 2,000 if meant for recreation — which is the most any MMRA license allows.
Cannabis is big business in Chesaning, but the village’s boomlet has been on pause for some time over citizen concerns that it may be too big. The village council originally issued a moratorium on new cannabis business in 2020, and has continually renewed it since then with minor lapses. It currently runs until June 30 following a vote to extend at the Dec. 21 council meeting.
The minutes of every council meeting are littered with comments from a vocal contingent against cannabis expansion, with a major concern of this block being the issue of odor surrounding grow operations.
The can on addressing this and other concerns has been kicked down the road for a long time, leaving nobody on any side of the issue satisfied.
Wickman and the council hope that the plan advanced on Tuesday will put the village on a course that will be mutually agreed-upon by industry proponents and skeptics both.
There are two prongs to this plan. The first is expanding citizen engagement. The council claims to “lack comprehensive data on resident concerns and/or support for the industry and its impacts.” To ameliorate this, “a well-publicized survey by a reputable third party using scientifically valid questions and statistically significant sampling,” has been proposed.
Wickman says that he is currently in the process of selecting a surveyor to this end.
In advance of the survey, the council’s wants to increase public awareness of cannabis issues broadly, by providing more information “on its website and social media” on the nuts and bolts of who has licenses to do what within village limits, what ordinances there are, and how they are enforced. Information on operators cannot currently be found on the village website, while information on ordinances is somewhat tucked away.
In addition, the council wants to specifically make the public more aware of how the cannabis industry has affected the village financially, which Wickman described couched as very positive on Wednesday, describing “hundreds of jobs” created and an increased tax base that allowed for an expansion of village services, including the hiring of an additional police officer and the installation of new playground equipment at local parks.
The feeling on the council is that these positive developments may have gotten lost in the shuffle amid the odor and other concerns.
Once completed, data from this survey will be used to inform both short-term and long-term policy decisions, such as updates to Chesaning’s “Comprehensive Plan” for future land use, which is due for its five-year revision.
Regardless, of the survey results, updates to the village’s licensing requirements would seem to be forthcoming. The MRP draft notes that as one of the first locales in Michigan to pass an ordinace regarding cannabis — Chesaning’s was adopted Aug. 18, 2009 — “the village lacks some oversight tools that have been found to be effective in other communities.”
A few of these tools, including “odor mitigation plans” are then listed. Those wishing to see the full document can do so at https://bit.ly/3hvzmNP.
