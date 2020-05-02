DURAND — Robin Schmidt of Owosso came to Durand Union Station Thursday, not to take a train ride — since the depot is closed during the stay home, stay safe executive order — but to pick up a paper bag containing five face masks.
She and her husband take care of their 34-year-old son, who has health conditions, at home, and the couple needed face masks to wear to the grocery store and while running other errands. They couldn’t find any in Owosso, Schmidt said, so she made a trip to Durand.
“We could only find masks here,” Schmidt said as she picked up one of the free bags sitting on a table just inside the depot’s middle door. “I called (the depot) and they said they were open. It was worth the drive. This is a big help, and I definitely appreciate what they’re doing.”
After Durand Union Station closed March 16 due to the coronavirus outbreak, Executive Director Mary Warner-Stone and her daughter, volunteer Cassie Stone, 20, started sewing face masks and distributing them to senior living facilities in the area.
Then, Warner-Stone got a call from Tom Cook, executive director of the Cook Family Foundation in Owosso. The Foundation would provide Durand Union Station with a grant of $6,000 to cover the depot’s bills and Warner-Stone’s salary during the shutdown. In exchange, the depot would serve as a collection center for face masks.
“It’s a natural location for this,” Warner-Stone said. “Since we were already making masks and the depot is centrally located, why not be dropoff point for masks? I thought that was a great idea. A huge thank-you to the Cook Foundation for doing that.”
Starting Thursday, the depot also become a pickup point for masks, the result of an April 23 letter from the state Department of Health and Human Services identifying Durand Union Station as one of the four “official” face mask “vendors” in Shiawassee County, along with Woodard Station, Crest Marine and Shiawassee Health & Wellness.
This was the first Warner-Stone had heard of the depot’s new status as a mask vendor, but she was fine with it.
“This is a situation where people need masks to stay healthy. It’s not 100 percent but it helps,” Warner-Stone said. “So we don’t mind at all. That’s why we’re here.”
Now, anyone can show up at Durand Union Station between noon and 4 p.m., enter through the middle door and grab a five-pack from the table just inside the door. Warner-Stone estimates that she and Cassie have collected at least 1,000 masks so far.
“Working with Durand Union Station, it became clear that they were willing to be a center for the mass production and distribution of face masks, and we gave them a grant to allow that to happen,” said Bruce Cook, president of the Cook Family Foundation.
“One of the principal missions of the Foundation is to serve all nonprofits in the community, and we want to do anything we can to make this situation easier,” he continued. “At this difficult time, all of our nonprofits are struggling, some more than others, depending on funding. Working with the depot was a natural. It’s worked out very well. The masks have been distributed all around, to individuals and organizations.”
Warner-Stone and Cassie Stone, both seamstresses and quilters, have been sewing masks themselves. They are collecting masks from four or five fellow seamstresses in the area, and from people who have called offering masks they have sewn.
Initially, the mother-daughter pair had focused on providing masks to Memorial Healthcare in Owosso, having been told by a friend’s surgeon father they were needed there. Then, as other area companies such as Woodard and Crest began manufacturing masks for the hospital, Warner-Stone and Stone shifted their focus to area senior facilities.
The entire staff at Durand Union Station has been involved in the effort, at least indirectly, running errands and taking on other tasks. Stone, temporarily unable to continue as a college student and employee during the shutdown, was happy to make use of her sewing skills for the benefit of others.
“I have always enjoyed helping people, and this is all I can do to help in this situation,” Stone said. “I’m not a health-care worker or a grocery store employee, so this is how I can help.”
Her mother added: “It’s hard to sit and watch the news about all this, and not be able to do anything about it. Keeping our hands busy was important.”
In the early days, Stone and Warner-Stone were sewing nine or 10 hours a day, they said, working so furiously Stone broke a foot pedal on her sewing machine.
The free masks they have made and are collecting from others are not medical-grade N-95s, but cotton masks. They either come with elastic bands around the ears, an elastic band across the back of the head, or cotton ties.
Durand Union Station plans to keep providing community members with masks as long as the depot is closed.
“We have no idea when we’re reopening,” Warner-Stone said. “We’re going to listen to what the governor has to say, and when she says it’s safe to open the building for guests, we’ll be here. In the meantime, we’ll be making masks.”
