ELSIE — COVID-19 put the kibosh on last year’s Elsie Dairy Festival, but there’s no use crying over spilt milk.
The free community festival is making a comeback July 8-10, in the heart of the village, and will feature such crowd favorites as the parade, talent show, silent auction, and arts and crafts show, and a new attraction, a petting zoo.
“We continue to have a free family festival — you don’t have to pay for parking or entertainment,” festival treasurer Rose Marie Thering said. “You can watch so many things and visit with people you haven’t seen for a while.”
Thering said she has spent much of the past 15 pandemic months at home, and is looking forward to getting outdoors and reconnecting with old friends.
“We’re really hoping a lot of people come out,” she said. “I would like to see them. But I will have my mask with me.”
Because organizers didn’t know until recently whether they could move forward with the Dairy Festival this summer, a few regular attractions are on temporary hiatus, such as the adult tractor and horse pulls, and other events usually held near the water tower.
“It was so late when we found out the festival would happen, we’ve had to cut back on many things,” Thering said. “We were struggling.”
However, organizers did manage to land a new attraction: a petting zoo composed of farm animals, set for 10 a.m. to noon July 9, following the kiddie tractor pull at 9 a.m.
At the petting zoo, sponsored by the St. Johns Farm Bureau, children will be able to milk a cow, play in a corn pit containing hidden prizes, pet locally bred goats and more. They will also receive a coupon for free ice cream in the ice cream tent.
This year’s dunk tank fundraiser is “Dunk the Dads,” set for 4 to 8 p.m. July 9 and 1 to 8 p.m. July 10. The cost is $1 per throw and $3 for five throws. Proceeds will help the Ovid-Elsie volley program purchase a new net.
The cornhole tournament fundraiser — which debuted in 2019 — will take place at about 2 p.m. on July 10 in the parking lot east of Reliable Tire. Categories range from “Lil’ Throwers” aged 7 to 12 years to “Senior Social Team” for 65-year-olds and up.
After expenses, proceeds from the cornhole contest will be donated to the Ovid-Elsie High School class of 2025.
Also earmarking proceeds for the class of 2025 is the 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament, scheduled for 8 a.m. July 10. People who have paid registration fees by July 2 will receive T-shirts.
The evening of July 8 promises to be dominated by the talent contest, starting at 7 p.m., in which musical and other acts provide free entertainment and have a chance to win cash prizes. Acts lined up so far include singers, an accordion player and a hoop dancer.
What would the Elsie Dairy Festival be without an arts and crafts show? The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 8-10, throughout the festival. A silent auction will be held from noon to 4 p.m. July 10 in the bank building, along with the information station.
But the festival’s absolutely-can’t-miss attraction is the parade, set for 11 a.m. July 10. The lineup begins at 8:30 a.m. in Elsie Park.
There’s no parade grand marshal this year; instead, all past grand marshals and everyone in the community who has been lost to COVID-19 will be honored with an empty convertible car, which will stop for a moment of silence when it passes the festival stage.
Every year, area residents make sure their family reunions and class reunions are timed to coincide with the festival.
“It’s a great time to get together and have a nice time with old friends and family members, now that we can get out,” festival president Carolyn Long said. “And we’re excited that a new restaurant/bar, the Tipsy Cow, will be open throughout the festival.”
The festival, which started in 1986, is still based on the farming life and rural living.
“It’s small-town America, that’s what it is,” Thering said.
Organizers are still seeking art show vendors, parade elements, and participants in the talent show and fundraiser events. To sign up or for more information, visit elsiedairyfestival.com.
