OWOSSO — Owosso High School’s commencement date is set for May 19, plenty of seniors will doubtless see this as a finish line to coast comfortably into, and it’s hard to blame them. The COVID-19 pandemic has checkered the high school careers of the class of 2022 pretty thoroughly, giving them more cause than most for a healthy case of senioritis.
But putative OHS valedictorian Ellie Feldpausch will not get to do much in the way of coasting. Having taken Advanced Placement courses in biology, calculus, literature, and macro and micro economics this year, she has a metric ton of exams to sit in the first two weeks of May — and maximizing the college credit she gets from them will be a job of work.
“That’s going to be a lot of studying,” the 17-year-old predicted.
Still, Feldpausch seems likely to get through things OK. It’s tough to accrue a 4.3 GPA without knowing your way around a textbook, after all.
Felpausch finds her valedictorian status gratifying, having put in the man-hours to get there, but it was never a make-or-break goal.
“I’m obviously super happy,” she said. “It was definitely a lot of work, but I think it was worth it. … It was always something that I was kind of working towards, but it was never something, where, if I didn’t get it, I’d be devastated.”
Happy though she may be, Feldpausch says that giving the traditional valedictorian graduation speech will definitely be a butterfly moment.
“I’m definitely going to have to practice a lot, because talking in front of that many people is going to be scary, but I think it will be a good experience to do that,” she said.
Once that hurdle has been cleared, a larger one will loom — that thing they call college. As of right now, Feldpausch isn’t 100% sure where she’ll be attending.
The University of Michigan is the front runner, she says, and all else being equal, that’s where she wants to go, but financial aid tallies from other institutions, no doubt eager to get their hands on such a go-getter, could wind up tipping the scales in another direction.
Wherever she winds up, Feldpausch plans to dive into the hard sciences.
“I’ve always been really interested in biology and chemistry … so right now I’m planning on majoring in biochemistry when I get to college,” she said.
She says that she’s excited to start her next chapter, but she won’t move on without some regret.
“I’m excited to move on to bigger, better things, I guess,” Feldpausch said, “But I’m definitely going to miss the high school experience. I know everyone at the high school basically. It’s just a close-knit community sanctuary.”
In addition to her academic pursuits, Feldpausch is the president of the OHS chapter of the National Honors Society, is on the tennis and golf teams and plays flute in the school band.
In her free time: “I really enjoy reading and I love being outside all the time … I like hiking, canoing, kayaking — anything like that. I also really enjoy cooking.”
