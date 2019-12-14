OWOSSO — Owosso Books & Beans, 108 N. Washington St., in downtown is inviting families with special needs children (siblings, too) to attend a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Arrive between 4:30 and 6:30 Tuesday to share Christmas wishes and to hear a Christmas story.
