Avian influenza (HPAI) has been detected by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) in Shiawassee County, the county health department said Friday in a press release.
The disease was identified in a free-ranging bald eagle. HPAI is a “highly contagious virus that can be spread to domestic flocks by wild birds, contact with infected poultry, equipment, and/or clothing and shoes from caretakers,” the health department said. “It is important to separate domestic poultry (chickens, turkeys, geese and ducks raised for the production of meat and eggs) from wild birds.”
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, HPAI detections do not present an immediate public health concern. No human cases of these avian influenza viruses have been detected in the United States. HPAI in birds currently poses no threat to food safety, the press release states. All poultry and eggs should be handled and cooked properly.
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) urged poultry owners to take the following few key steps to help protect the health of Michigan’s domestic birds:
n Prevent contact between domestic and wild birds by bringing them indoors or ensuring their outdoor area is fully enclosed.
n Wash your hands before and after handling birds as well as when moving between different coops.
n Disinfecting boots and other gear when moving between coops.
n Do not share equipment or other supplies between coops or other farms.
n Cleaning and disinfecting equipment and other supplies between sues. If it cannot be disinfected, discard it.
n Using well or municipal water as drinking water for birds.
n Keep poultry feed secure to ensure there is not contact between the feed/feed ingredients and wild birds or rodents.
The health department is asking residents not to directly handle any sick or dead wild birds. Residents are encouraged to report them to the MDNR.
“While all birds are potentially susceptible to HPAI, some are more likely to become infected and die,” the SCHD said. “Domestic birds and some wild birds, like waterfowl, raptors and scavengers, are highly susceptible and have been particularly affected by this disease.
One way to reduce the potential spread of HPAI is to remove outdoor bird feeders.”
Residents who notice the death of three or more free-ranging birds should report it to the DNR through the Eyes in the Field site (https://bit.ly/37SLBm3), or by calling the wildlife disease lab at (517) 336-5030.
Poultry owners and caretakers should watch for unusual deaths, a drop in egg production, a significant decrease in water consumption, or an increase in sick birds. If avian influenza is suspected, contact MDARD immediately at (800) 292-3939 (daytime) or (517) 373-0440 (after hours).
More information about avian influenza can be found at the following links:
n michigan.gov/emergingdiseaes/0,4579,7-186-76711_80919—-,00.html
