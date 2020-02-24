CORUNNA — The Argus-Press can exclusively report that Mark Latunski has been declared mentally incompetent to stand trial for the murder of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon, according to Shiawassee County Public Defender Doug Corwin.
Corwin confirmed this afternoon that his office had received the results of Latunski’s psychiatric examination from the state forensic center in Ypsilanti. The next step will be a hearing Thursday in 66th District Court, where the court will likely order Latunski back to the forensic center until such time as he is deemed competent to stand trial. That amount of time is undetermined.
“On Feb. 24, 2020, I received the competency evaluation with regards to Mark David Latunski,” Corwin said in a press release. “The State of Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, The Center for Forensic Psychiatry, has opined that Mark David Latunski is not presently competent to stand trial. A hearing will be held before the Honorable Ward L. Clarkson in regards to Mr. Latunski’s competency on Thursday at 8:30 a.m.”
Latunski was arraigned Dec. 30, 2019, on the felony counts of open murder and mutilation of a human body in connection with Bacon’s death. Michigan State Police, acting on a request for assistance from the Clayton Township Police Department, found Bacon’s body in Latunski’s residence Dec. 28.
According to court documents, after receiving a call for assistance from Clayton Township Police, who received information that Bacon, who lived in Swartz Creek, may have been at Latunski’s 703 W. Tyrrell Road residence, MSP conducted a welfare check.
“Troopers contacted the residence and spoke with (Latunski),” the affidavit states. “Latunski granted permission for MSP to enter and to search the residence for Mr. Bacon. A search of the residence resulted in finding Mr. Bacon hanging deceased and naked from the ceiling.”
Latunski was arrested after the body was found, according to the affidavit. MSP troopers read Latunski his Miranda rights, but he allegedly confessed to Bacon’s murder. He allegedly told troopers he planned to “make jerky” and “fertilize his fruit trees” with Bacon’s remains.
“Mr. Latunski stated that he used a knife, stabbed (Bacon) in the back one time, then slit his throat,” the affidavit states. “Afterward, Mr. Latunski stated he wrapped rope around the ankles of Mr. Bacon and hung him from the rafters on the ceiling. In addition, Latunski admitted to using the knife to cut off Mr. Bacon’s testicles, which he later consumed.”
The Argus-Press reported in November 2019 that an unidentified man fled Latunski’s home, and that another man had fled the residence in October 2019.
Michigan State Police troopers talked to both men, but no charges were filed because the encounters were consensual.
Latunski was taken to Memorial Healthcare in Owosso at least twice last week after being found in his cell unresponsive. He was examined and returned to the jail.
