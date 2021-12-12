OWOSSO — The historic buildings that once housed St. Paul School and the adjacent convent at 718 W. Main St. soon will be no more: both structures are in the process of being demolished.
The news has evoked strong feelings and memories for members of the community — especially former students like George Welte, an Owosso resident who went to St. Paul from kindergarten through 12th grade.
Welte’s mother was a sophomore when the school opened in 1927; Welte said going to St. Paul felt like “home.”
“How could they?” Welte said of his initial reaction. “My feelings were terrible — but my financial sense is a little bit better than my feelings. There’s just no money. You can’t just keep putting Band-Aids on old buildings that are not going to survive.
“It breaks my heart. I’ve got pieces of the gym floor from when they replaced the gym floor 30 years ago. When it will be all parking lot where the school and the convent is, that’s when it’ll really settle in.”
The parish formed a committee in 2019 to determine the viability of the school and the convent buildings. The panel first recommended students move to the St. Joseph School building, agreeing that it required far less expensive upgrades than the much-older St. Paul building.
After the students transferred and the last of the parish’s aging nuns left the convent building, the committee finally recommended both buildings be torn down.
The church will remain. The demolition will make way for parking next to the church. It also allows for construction of a new entryway that will allow hearses to pull right up to the doorway rather than on a side street from where caskets have to be rolled, then carried up stairs into the rear of the church.
The Catholic Church is paying for the demolition costs.
In a statement, St. Paul officials gave several reasons for the decision to demolish rather than refurbish or sell the buildings, which sit on church property. Chiefly were cost and deteriorating building conditions that made the structures unsalvageable. The estimated price tag to fix both buildings was more than $2.5 million.
St. Paul’s statement also said because of the proximity to the church, they were prohibited by church leaders from selling to an outside company. Turning the structures into housing was a suggestion, but the church was “not equipped to be landlords,” according to the statement. The 93-year old school’s boiler, plumbing and electrical system were all outdated and there is “not one entrance into the building that is wheelchair accessible.”
“The only thing that building was going to do was get worse and worse,” said Shar Haskins, a former St. Paul student who now sits on the finance committee. “The amount of money it was going to take to refurbish it was phenomenal. We don’t make those decisions, (the Diocese of Lansing) makes those decisions. And they just said they weren’t going to invest the money.”
Former St. Paul student Dennis Hrcka, who was a prominent star for the high school’s Blue Waves athletic teams in the early 1960s, was on the buildings and grounds committee that evaluated the condition of the structures. Despite his obvious sentimental ties, Hrcka said after examining the buildings it became clear demolition was the best course.
“It’s a great looking building, but there’s parts of it that are in bad shape and the cost to repair them was going to be prohibitive,” he said. “Once the facts were all laid out, everybody on the committee agreed. We all were unanimous in our recommendation to the finance council that the building was going to need to go.”
Hrcka said there was interest in saving the convent, in particular, from several parties, but nothing came to fruition.
“We had multiple people come up and say, ‘Oh that convent can be saved. I’ll do something with it or I know somebody who will do something with it,’” he said. “We had one person who was adamant that he was going to be able to take that building to make it into something.
“So he came in and toured the building and realized that, ‘No, I guess not, I guess that’s not salvageable.’ The school, there was never, to my knowledge, any conversation from anybody about coming in and making something different about it.”
The school will take approximately four weeks to be demolished, St. Paul officials said, with the convent taking less than that.
Hrcka said the demolition will be a “blessing” for safety purposes, as the parking lot that will occupy the site will eliminate the need for church attendees to cross M-21. He also wanted to acknowledge the contributions of the nuns and lay teachers who served the school throughout the decades.
“I know some of them are especially devastated by this,” he said. “Their contributions will certainly not be forgotten and they will live on in the memories of the lives they impacted.”
St. Paul School was constructed as a combination elementary/secondary school to accommodate students in grades kindergarten through 12th grade. The school opened in 1927, replacing a structure across the street. The high school closed in 1971.
The building served students through eighth grade until the fall of 2020, when St. Paul moved to the former St. Joseph School site at 811 E. Oliver St. The campus was renamed St. Paul.
Lifetime Owosso resident Jane Back began in the sixth grade at the old St. Paul building and remembered her time fondly, saying she eventually got involved in “as many things as we could do.”
“I was very nervous about starting a new school, but I was accepted very well,” she said. “Loved the teachers, the nuns, the sisters were great with me.”
Athletics were very important in particular for Hrcka, who scored 862 career points in basketball and led the Blue Waves to the 1963 state semifinals. In the fall of 1962, the 6-foot-8 Hrcka helped St. Paul finish a perfect 9-0 football season.
“(Sports) was just a gateway for doing many things in my life,” he said. “I would not have gone to college had it not been for basketball. Because of that I got to be a teacher, I love teaching. Throughout that whole ordeal I’ve just met so many people. It was just a life-changing experience for me.”
Welte and Haskins both said there was a family atmosphere at the school that generally never had many more than a couple hundred students at a time.
“St. Paul was really a great place to go,” Haskins said. “We all got along, there was a lot of camaraderie. We enjoyed doing things together and having a good time. Of course, our faith was in there, too. Everything we did was as a whole. It was awesome.”
Welte, now 77, said he made friendships at St. Paul that have lasted to this day and he still attends the church. He said he’s a very strong Catholic, something he attributes to his time at 718 W. Main St.
“I appreciate that formation in my life,” he said. “There’s no other substitute for me.”
Back, who, along with several others, is organizing an all-class reunion for former students of St. Paul on Sept. 17, 2022, said while the decision to demolish was difficult, she knows parish officials are “doing the best they can.”
“When something goes away that you’ve had memories about — whether it’s a death in the family, or a dog dying, or whatever — the memories are what keeps that good feeling alive,” she said.
