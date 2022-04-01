CORUNNA — A Grand Ledge resident and foreign national accused of committing three separate sexual assaults against three separate minor female victims within a 12-hour timespan in May 2021 was declared mentally competent at a hearing in 35th Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon.
Gabriel Mwepu, 24, was charged by prosecutors in May 2021 with 18 criminal sexual conduct, accosting a minor for immoral purposes, and using a computer to commit a crime-related charges.
The Argus-Press does not typically identify victims of sexual assault.
He was referred to the Michigan Center for Forensic Psychiatry in November 2021 after he would not acknowledge or speak to guards at the Shiawassee County jail or speak to them, spending most of his time hiding under a blanket. When Mwepu did speak, it was in a mostly French dialect, and he refused to speak to his attorney, Public Defender Doug Corwin.
After being transferred from the jail to the psychiatry center, Mwepu has been taking medications and his condition has improved, according to a report from the psychiatric center. The report states that Mwepu understands the nature of the charges he is facing, the process of a jury trial and participating in his own defense.
Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart read the report on the record at Wednesday’s hearing.
No further court dates have yet been scheduled in the case, but the case will likely end up going to trial before a jury.
Mwepu is facing 10 criminal sexual conduct charges (one CSC-1, nine CSC-3), four counts of accosting a child, and four counts of using a computer to commit a crime, all felonies. He is currently being held at the Shiawassee County Jail on a $450,000 bond. His trial had been scheduled to begin in November before he was referred to the psychiatry center.
Mwepu is a foreign national, but it is unclear where he is from. The Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office has previously indicated Mwepu’s father is a foreign diplomat or emissary.
At the time of the alleged assaults, Mwepu was in the U.S. on an expired student visa. At the time of his arrest, Mwepu was required to surrender his passport.
Mwepu was arraigned in May 2021 in 66th District Court before former Magistrate Dan Nees; he pleaded not guilty to all charges.
In Michigan, CSC-1 is punishable by up to life in prison, and CSC-3 is punishable by up to 15 years. Each count of accosting a child for immoral purposes carries a possible four-year prison term or a $4,000 fine. Using a computer to commit a crime is also punishable by up to four years.
Mwepu has no prior criminal history in Shiawassee County. A search of Eaton County court records, where Mwepu resides, returned no results.
