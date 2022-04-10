OWOSSO — The stakes were not as high as the ongoing Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Course, but Ciera Moshier said that she “felt like Tiger Woods” as she was preparing to compete in a Cornhole tournament fundrasier hosted by the Knights of Columbus Council 1139 Saturday.
“I’m antsy; I didn’t know there were so many teams, and I haven’t played [Cornhole] since July,” Moshier, 24, said prior to competing. Moshier, who has previously worked for the organization, said she drove all the way from Pontiac for the event.
One might think that Pontiac would be the farthest someone would come to compete in the tournament. Not even close. Liz Thomas, who has friends in the area, flew in from Missouri to participate in the event.
“After seeing the tournament posted online, I came to enjoy it and support the kids,” Thomas said. Thomas said she would look to return on a yearly basis, schedule permitting, if the Cornhole tournament became an annual event.
Rachelle Bendall, who organized the event, said that over 20 duos were signed up to participate in the double-elimination tournament, which had two divisions: youth (ages 10-18) and adult (19 and older). In both divisions, the winning team won $75, and the runner-up won $50. The tournament was a fundraiser for local religious educational institutes, including St. Paul Catholic School in Owosso.
“I like the fact that we’re helping a group,” Bendall said. “It’s getting people in the door and understanding what we’re about. It’s thrilling to have a playoff without a hitch and have fun in a relaxed atmosphere.”
Moshier wasn’t the only one with ‘competitive juices’ flowing in anticipation of the tournament.
Owen Feldpausch, a freshman at Owosso High School, had experience playing Cornhole in a competitive nature before.
“My entire side of the family plays in the summer, so there’s always competition. I don’t know if I’m going to win, because there’s going to be some tough competition, but I’m going to give it my best shot,” Feldpausch said.
Feldpausch, along with his brother and sister, has volunteered for Council 1139, and is a part of the organization’s youth group.
He said he comes to Knights of Columbus on a regular basis for Burger Night, and his favorite part is unsurprisingly the food.
Feldpausch’s team ended up taking second place.
Landon Bendall, 11, and Domonic Bendall, 12, who are cousins, ended up taking first place in the youth division, and said they would spend their winnings “going to the movies.”
