CORUNNA — A Lansing man was sentenced to prison Thursday by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart for stalking his ex-girlfriend and disseminating “revenge porn” online after their relationship ended.
Clayton Butcher, 25, was sentenced to a minimum of two years in prison on one count of aggravated stalking (habitual offender-second notice), and one count of misdemeanor intentional distribution of sexually explicit visual material.
He was also ordered to pay court costs and fines, and was credited with 90 days served.
Before sentencing, Stewart noted Butcher had five prior felony and five prior misdemeanor convictions, and that he contacted the ex-girlfriend even after she filed a personal protection order (PPO).
Following the breakup, Butcher climbed an electrical tower in Corunna and threatened to jump off unless the ex-girlfriend would talk to him.
“I don’t know what it’s going to take, Mr. Butcher, to get you to understand you can’t put your will onto other people without having to face the consequences,” Stewart said. “It should be a warning shot to you. We will not tolerate your behavior in our society. Do you understand? And if you return to that behavior after you’ve completed this sentence, there is going to be much more waiting.”
Defense attorney Amy Husted said Butcher didn’t react well when the relationship with the ex-girlfriend ended.
She noted the victim had attempted to speak to Butcher at Rich Gas Station in Owosso, but he had ignored her because of the PPO and pending charges.
“I have no doubt that he made a pest out of himself and acted in a way that’s caused the victim quite a bit of stress and fear,” Husted said. “Mr. Butcher understands his behavior was not appropriate.”
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner asked the court to impose a stiff sentence because the victim fears for her safety.
“This behavior is not acceptable, not only the stalking but the sending of inappropriate sexually explicit pictures,” Koerner said.
“The court should send a message that isn’t going to be tolerated in this county.”
Butcher apologized to the victim in a short statement, and took responsibilty for his actions. He asked Stewart not to send him to prison.
During the November tower climbing incident, a YouTuber named Matthew Wrosch was warned by former Corunna Police Chief Nick Chiros to leave the scene. Wrosch refused, and was booked at the Shiawassee County Jail before being released without charges the following day.
The Corunna City Council, at a meeting Nov. 16, voted 3-0 to fire Chiros over the incident.
