LANSING — The Michigan Supreme Court has denied an appeal by convicted murderer John Espie that sought to disqualify 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart from re-sentencing in the case.
Espie was convicted in 1999 of killing court employee Nathan Nover in 1998, and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
He had previously requested a delay in re-sentencing while his appeal was heard by the Michigan Court of Appeals, who had already ruled against disqualifying Stewart from the case.
However, a 2016 United States Supreme Court ruling found that sentencing juveniles to life without parole represents “cruel and unusual punishment,” citing the Eighth Amendment, and ordered all such cases re-examined.
Espie was 16 at the time he killed Nover.
He was one of four Shiawassee County felons whose case was required to be re-examined.
Espie was scheduled to be re-sentenced in February 2021, but attorney Jacqueline Ouvry filed an appeal before the hearing.
She argued Stewart should be disqualified from re-sentencing Espie because Stewart sat on a board that awards scholarships in Nover’s name.
That motion to disqualify was denied by both Stewart and Shiawassee County Chief Judge Ward Clarkson.
However, the Michigan Supreme Court intervened at the last minute, ordering a stay before Espie’s re-sentencing. The court sent the request back to the court of appeals for review.
According to an appeals court ruling issued Dec. 21, 2021, by judges Cynthia Stephens, Stephen Borrello and Colleen O’Brien, Stewart did not show bias in the case since he resigned from the scholarship board, and never actually knew Nover.
A new date for Espie’s re-sentencing has not yet been set.
Espie, now 40, is serving a life sentence at the Kinross Correctional Facility.
Nover, 71, was using his personal vehicle Nov. 25, 1998, to transport Espie from a juvenile detention center in Bay City to a psychiatric evaluation in East Lansing and then back.
Somewhere along the route, Espie killed Nover.
He abandoned Nover’s body along a road in southern Michigan and later was apprehended out of state.
Testimony during the trial revealed Espie planned to escape prior to the incident.
The Michigan Attorney General’s Office has already stated it will not oppose a reduction in Espie’s sentence from life without parole to a term of years, which would either be 25 or 40 years.
If Espie is sentenced to the lower term, he already has about 20 years time served and would likely be eligible for parole soon.
If the term is 40 years, Espie would have to serve approximately another 20 years.
