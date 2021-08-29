PERRY — Nancy Simpson of Perry is living proof that it’s never too late to realize your dreams.
Simpson had a love for figure skating at a young age. But it wasn’t until later in life that she made an impact serving in various roles for the Lansing Skating Club and actually laced up the skates herself.
Simpson — a resident of Perry for more than 40 years along with her husband — has served in a variety of capacities for Lansing Skating Club including president and treasurer. Profiled earlier this year by Skating magazine as one of U.S. Figure Skating’s top 100 contributors, Simpson has co-chaired many championship events hosted by Lansing Skating Club. She also went on to compete in non-qualifying adult events herself in ice dancing besides working as a registered nurse at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.
Simpson said being named to the U.S. FIgure Skating top 100 contributors was quite an honor.
“That was an amazing surprise and I am honored to be included in that group of top 100 contributors by U.S. Figure Skating, yes,” she said.
Simpson said she no longer serves as either president or treasurer for Lansing Skating Club — which currently has 135 members ranging in age from three or four to well into their 70s.
“I just now transitioned my treasurer responsiblities in the last week to my replacement,” Simpson said Wednesday morning by phone. “I don’t have an official position on the board anymore. However, I am a great resource to our board and volunteers and I’ve been on the board since 2008. I was president for three years and treasurer for eight years.”
Taylor Dean, of U.S. Figure Skating, said the organization has made a point of honoring those who have made an impact in the sport in 2021.
“As part of its centennial celebration, the organization is recognizing members who have worked to grow the sport of figure skating in their communities across this year’s issues of Skating magazine. Simpson was featured in the April 2021 issue of Skating … Simpson has had a profound love for skating her entire life.”
Lansing Skating Club has members from all corners of the state, she said. It has a year-round group skating program for skaters as young as three or four to as old as in the 70s.
“We draw people from Owosso, the Flint area, Jackson and certainly DeWitt, East Lansing, Haslett, all those areas,” Simpson said. “We draw people from the whole Michigan area to skate at our rink and to train there. People actually come from Holland (MI) — people from the west side of the state.”
She said the Lansing Skating Club is one of the oldest continiously active clubs of U.S. Figure Skating. The club has been in existence since 1951, she said, and is celebrating its 70th anniversary.
“We have a very rich history,” Simpson said. “We had a national dance champion, Mary Karen Campbell, back in 1973. We had Mary Clark who was a member of the world team. More recently, we’ve had Hannah Miller, part of the Miller skating family dynasty. She’s been to the national championships seven times. Currently, Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donahue, they are ice dancers. They are the United States national champions currently and world silver medalists. They have represented us in the Olympics in 2018. They don’t train at Lansing Skating Club but Nancy got her start at our club.”
Simpson’s early beginnings with the sport came as a youngster.
“I have always loved figure skating since my childhood,” Simpson said. “It was recreationally at that time.”
Simpson, who earned valedictorian honors at Bentley High School in Livonia when it still was in existence, studied nursing at Michigan State University in East Lansing and that’s when her involvement in skating really took off.
Michigan State University required students to take physical education for one year.
“I learned I could take skating for credit,” Simpson said. “I thought I had died and gone to heaven. I could take skating lessons for credit so I did that for a year. Once I became a registered nurse at Sparrow, I did not stop skating.”
She said in 2002, she enrolled in group skating lessons at Suburban Ice East Lansing, the home rink of the Lansing Skating Club.
“I took group lessons for quite a while and that evolved into private lessons,” she said.
Eventually, Simpson grew in skill.
“The first thing I did was skate in the spring ice shows that Suburban Ice would host. They would host a spring and holiday ice show annually. I skated in group numbers in several of the spring ice shows and then I started testing. Skaters test various elements to demonstrate proficiency in their skill. And I started testing and it became apparent that I wasn’t going to be a jumper until I transitioned to ice dance. You can do solo ice dance or you can do partnered ice dance. And so I have competed at adult midwestern sectionals and adult nationals twice.”
Simpson said she has also competed in several competitions where a professional skates with an amateur and they do patterned dancing.
“So I would skate with my coach, for example, who is a pro,” Simpson said.
She said she competed first at adult nationals in 2009. But she said she is not a professional skater and does not want people to think that.
“That was my first adult nationals,” Simpson said. “There is something I want to explain. Adult nationals there are qualifying and non-qualifying events. Qualifying you have to actually be in the top four, for example, and in qualiyfing you get there. Non-qualifying anybody can sign up for. There are a variety of events if you have tested to that level that you can sign up for. And I am in the non-qualifying things.”
Simpson has blended her love of skating with a busy work schedule.
“I’m a registered nurse and I worked at Sparrow for 33 years,” SImpson said. “I was the nurse manager of the intensive care unit for 21 years and then I transitioned into human resources and I was the director of labor and employee relations for about eight years.”
Her advice to young skaters?
“My advice to young skaters is that skating teaches many valuable life lessons — perseverance, goal setting, the satisfaction achieved from hard work and accomplishments. It teaches you how to learn from failure and time management. It teaches you how to get up both figuratively and literally.”
Her advice to adult skaters?
“My advice for adults is that it’s never too late to start skating and skating has great benefits for physical fitness, for balance, for mental accuity and memory. And it could be a great stress reliever.”
