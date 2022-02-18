CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners met Thursday evening and voted to approve numerous county government measures, but the tone of the meeting was defined by one accusing a Perry man of mental instability for questioning their decisions — and the board being excoriated during public comment by constituents.
Most of Thursday’s meeting was run-of-the-mill business — Public Act 116 motions being approved by the board, a union agreement between corrections/deputies being agreed upon, and conversation regarding a new county website, the approval by the board of the purchase of several new police vehicles, as well as the approval of new red-dot sights for weapons already available to Sheriff’s Office Office employees.
But the crux of Thursday’s meeting concerned the recent tumult the board has had with several members of the public, and those who have questioned how they conduct business.
Commissioner Cindy Garber, R-District 6, said that after Matthew Shepard voiced concerns during public comment that the board had acted in secret to appoint new commissioner Brad Howard, she felt “threatened” by Shepard’s comments, and that county officials should not have to endure those challenges.
“Your time is coming,” Shepard said, and questioned the decisions of several board members during Howard’s appointment process.
Garber apparently questioned Shepard’s mental health after he spoke during public comment.
After the meeting, Shepard clarified his comments, and said that he was referring to election-day issues.
“For them to attack anybody that questioned what they did last year, it brings back to mind what they did when they tried to steal taxpayer money,” Shepard said after the meeting. “For them to keep getting away with this **** is frustrating. There’s no end.”
Garber responded to a comment by Shepard that called into question the board’s recent decision to appoint Brad Howard to fill the former seat of Jeremy Root, who resigned. Howard was then appointed to the seat. Garber has not replied to an emailed question regarding her comments on Shepard’s alleged mental health.
Anthony Karhoff, who has been vocal in his criticism of the board’s decisions, said at Thursday’s meeting that he did not believe the board was transparent during the process.
Shiawassee County Board Chairman Greg Brodeur said during a phone conversation that he believed Shepard’s comments were taken out of context.
“I took it as a political statement,” Brodeur said. “I don’t think he intended it as a threat.”
The Shiawassee board chair took it a step further, and was surprised that anyone assumed he has anything except good intentions, noting his record of transparency since he’s been a member of the board.
“I disagree with what’s been done but I will always agree with my constituents,” Brodeur said. He declined to comment on Shepard’s comments, but did state that he took the statements as “political,” and that the idea of any suggestion of “backroom deals” were ridiculous. He did acknowledge the process could have been better handled, however.
