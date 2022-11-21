OWOSSO — The City of Owosso has a new mayor.
Robert Teich Jr. has been elected mayor of Owosso at the City of Owosso’s organizational meeting in front of a standing room only crowd at City Hall today.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please purchase an Online Pass to gain access to our Online Content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Access
|$2.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Access - 30 days
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Month Access - 90 days
|$24.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Access - 180 days
|$48.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Access - 365 days
|$96.00
|for 365 days
Online Access for Print Subscribers. Do you have a print subscription with the Argus-Press? If yes, then click here to enjoy complimentary access to our Online Content!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month
|$18.50
|for 30 days
|Three Months
|$52.50
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$98.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$185.00
|for 365 days
OWOSSO — The City of Owosso has a new mayor.
Robert Teich Jr. has been elected mayor of Owosso at the City of Owosso’s organizational meeting in front of a standing room only crowd at City Hall today.
Owosso has a Council-Manager form of government that it has operated under since 1964. The mayor and mayor pro tem are not elected, rahter chosen in an organizational meeting after every election. All Council members are elected at large and after each biennial election, council members select from among their number, one member to serve as Mayor and another to serve as Mayor Pro-Tem, according to the City of Owosso’s website.
Teich was nominated by Mayor Pro-Tem Susan Osika. Councilmember Janae Fear was also nominated for the position, but Teich was chosen as the city’s next mayor by a majority of council.
Osika was chosen by council to continue as mayor pro-tem after Councilmember Daniel Law nominated Osika to continue, which was seconded by Councilmember Pidek. She was supported by council unanimously.
Teich and Osika were both sworn in by City Clerk Amy Kirkland. Four recently elected members of council were also sworn in — incumbents Nicholas Pidek, Jerry Haber; and Fear, and newcomer Emily Olson.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.