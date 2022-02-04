CORUNNA — At a meeting on Jan. 18 the seven members of the Corunna school board voted, as they have for each of the past eight years, to donate their agreed upon compensation packages to various district programs and causes.
What at this point is starting to accrue the patina of tradition began in 2015, according to present-day superintendent John Fattal, with then-board members wanting to make a show of solidarity with district staffers who had been laboring under a pay freeze, to demonstrate they did what they did “for the right reasons,” said Fattal, “And that says a lot about their integrity.”
While the total amount donated on a yearly basis only amounts to $2,100 — $300 per member — the money can still make a significant impact in the ever-tight margins of a public school budget.
For the first four years the board made their donations in a lump sum, addressing one specific district need.
In 2015 that was new playground equipment, in 2016 the band. 2017 helped fund the district’s “backpack program” — aimed at easing the hunger burden of free and reduced lunch students by sending them home with backpacks of food over the weekend.
In 2020 the board members decided they would donate individually, rather than as a unit, so the number of causes supported has increased since then, though most still donate to the same program.
This year most members, with the exception of Joseph Petersen and Mark Buckley — who have emerged as consistent patrons of the Corunna Athletics Hall of Fame and middle school drama programs, respectively — are using their salaries to help fund Corunna High’s planned spring athletics excursion to South Bend, Ind.
This mass sporting field trip will, as previously reported in these pages, see the Cavaliers’ varsity baseball and softball teams, girls tennis team, girls soccer team and select members of the boys golf team and boys and girls track teams head to the Hoosier state in early April, where they will face off against teams from Riley High School there in a track meet, baseball and softball doubleheaders, plus as tennis and golf matches.
Additionally, attending athletes will tour the University of Notre Dame, attend a South Bend Cubs baseball game, participate in forums with Riley High students on issues such as diversity and inclusion, and, administrators hope, form lasting friendships.
“I think that part of our job in education is to give our students as many opportunities as possible to experience the world,” Fattal has said previously. “To compete in the inner-city, with the possibility of creating some friendships and, quite honestly, from where I sit as a superintendent, to break down barriers between cultures and get to know each other and understand that we are way more alike than we are different is really, really important.”
A major concern for the district when planning this trip was to keep costs down for attendees, and Fattal said that the donations from school board members — along with other enthusiastic community members — has already gone a long way towards defraying expenses, though additional fundraisers are still on the docket and individual contributions are still being accepted at the Corunna High School main office.
