OWOSSO — Changes to the legislative districts and voting precincts in the city of Owosso were detailed by City Clerk Amy K. Kirkland.
“Voters will see significant changes in their legislative districts as the state lost a congressional seat and its federal and state districts were drawn for the first time by the new Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission,” Kirkland said in a press release. “The city will continue to maintain six voting precincts, with polling locations remaining at the elementary schools and the administration building. The boundaries of four precincts have been adjusted to accommodate changes in the county commission districts and to bring all city precincts closer to the same size.
In addition, the city is also changing its precint designations to comply with a request from the Bureau of Elections. In the past, the Owosso has used a two-digit system to identify its precincts. Going forward, precincts will be labeled with a single digit, numbered 1 through 6. The changes will take effect for the Aug. 2 primary election.
New voter information cards will be mailed to all city of Owosso registered voters. Voters can expect to receive their new cards in the spring or early summer, barring any order from the courts for the redistricting maps to be redrawn.
“As a result of redistricting, certain registered voters in the city of Owosso will be relocated to a different school for voting,” Kirkland said in the press release. “Voters affected by the relocation will receive a notice via first class mail in the near future. All other voters will continue to vote at their current polling place.”
Changes to precinct boundaries will affect registered voters in the following two areas:
n The area bounded by N. Shiawassee St., North St., Adams St., and King Street; and Kiwanis Village. Residents in this area that previously voted at Central Elementary School will now be vote at Emerson School, 515 E. Oliver St.
n The area bounded by S. Shiawassee St., Main St., S. Washington St., and the city’s southern border. Residents that previously voted at the Washington Campus will vote at Bryant School, 925 Hampton Ave.
Questions regarding this matter can be directed to the Owosso city clerk’s office at (989) 725-0500, or by email at city.clerk@ci.owosso.mi.us.
