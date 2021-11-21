OWOSSO — Dean Gaffner’s towing business now has a home of its own, at 1225 W. Stewart St.
Gaffner Towing & Recovery started out in April 2019 in Perry, where Dean Gaffner grew up and still lives.
There was only one problem: Gaffner wanted to house his towing company in a building he owned but he couldn’t find the right spot in Perry.
That led him north, to the long-vacant space on Stewart Street, which Gaffner said has plenty of room for his tow trucks and a nice indoor setup for vehicle repairs, which constitutes a large part of his business.
The shop also sells tires and offers a variety of roadside assistance in addition to towing.
“We offer honest, affordable repair work and towing,” Gaffner said.
He said he will retain a towing yard and staff vehicle in Perry, but his company is now headquartered in Owosso.
His five employees include Richie Davis, a former Signature Ford mechanic who is now the head mechanic at Gaffner Towing & Recovery.
“Between me and Dean, I think we have close to 70 years’ experience,” Davis said.
The move to Owosso took place a few months ago, but now the shop’s outside signs are up and Gaffner thought it was time to make it official with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening featuring hot dogs and other goodies.
The Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce’s vice president, John Adams, said the Chamber was pleased to oblige.
The Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce is happy to be a part of Gaffner Towing and Recovery’s grand opening celebration,” Adams said.
“We are thrilled for their expansion and excited to see continued business growth in the region.”
Gaffner is available for towing and roadside assistance 24/7. The office is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more details, call (517) 420-5193.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.