OWOSSO — For today only, residents can adopt pets at the Shiawassee Humane Society for a reduced fee of $25. Adoption fees are normally $150 for dogs and $100 for cats.
According to Tim Bishop, the kennel manager at the Shiawassee Humane Society, they will have about 25 dogs and 30 days up for adoption.
The Shiawassee Humane Society is participating in the annual “Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope” event sponsored by the Bissell Pet Foundation. The foundation will make up the difference for the reduced adoption fees.
The fees help fund the overall costs associated with running the shelter.
Over 100 locations nationwide are participating in the event and 26,969 pets have been adopted since its inception in 2016 according to the Bissell Pet Foundation’s website.
