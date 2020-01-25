CORUNNA — During a convicted killer’s re-sentencing Friday, 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart expressed sympathy for the victim’s family but said he was legally compelled to reduce the sentence from life without the possibility of parole to a term of years.
Stewart said he had to abide by an agreement between the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office — which has handled Hammond’s re-sentencing because of a conflict within the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office — and killer Ronald Hammond, 51.
The agreement changed life without parole to 40 to 60 years in prison, with credit for 33 1/2 years served.
“This court has no authority to challenge this decision,” Stewart said to a packed courtroom that also heard statements by family members of the victim, Timothy Kiley, and Hammond himself.
The judge also criticized the Kent County Prosecutor’s office for not involving the court or the Kiley family in the office’s decision to decline to try to reinstate Hammond’s life sentence.
“If that’s the case, then (the prosecutor) has done a great disservice,” Stewart said. “This court extends an apology to the family and friends of the victim. You have the right to give input in the re-sentencing.”
Kent County Assistant Prosecutor Andrew Lukas said the Kiley family was given several opportunities to meet with his office. After the hearing, the victim’s sister, Shawn Kiley, accused Lucas of not telling the truth.
Kiley said her family had to contact the prosecutor’s office, which never contacted her family. She said she had to cancel a single meeting with the prosecutor due to a health problem and the next time she contacted the office, the prosecutor had already decided to reduce Hammond’s sentence.
Stewart also accused the Kent County prosecutor of being presumptuous in forecasting the judge and appellate court’s ruling in an article about the Kiley family’s ordeal that ran in The Argus-Press last Sunday.
Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker previously told The Argus-Press Hammond didn’t meet the standard for reinstating life without parole because, among other reasons, there was no premeditation. Even if the prosecution had prevailed at a so-called Miller hearing on the question, Becker said, the ruling would have been reversed on appeal.
Stewart said he found the timing of the re-sentencing agreement “suspect.” Two weeks after the prosecutor asked for a delay in the re-sentencing, in October 2019, the deal between the prosecutor and Hammond was reached, Stewart said.
Finally, following an emotional plea by Shawn Kiley to assign a different prosecutor to the case, Stewart said he did not possess the authority to do so.
Kiley called Lukas a “disgrace” and accused him of not following his duty as prosecutor but just acting as a “pencil pusher.”
“I would like this guy (Lukas) to stand aside and allow someone else to get us some justice,” Kiley said.
Lukas did not respond to Kiley’s request in court. He said his office did not make the decision to seek a reduced sentence lightly, and did what the law required.
“Nothing I say today is going to bring the family comfort or bring Tim back,” Lukas said. “I’m stuck with the law as it is.”
Shawn Kiley was one of several people to give the court victim-impact statements. Others were Timothy Kiley’s mother, Lucille Kiley; the former wife of Timothy Kiley’s younger brother, David Kiley, who suffered panic attacks, anger and nightmares after the murder, and died in a car crash in 1991; and Timothy Kiley’s brother, Christopher Kiley. Shawn Kiley read a letter penned by Timothy Kiley’s best friend.
At one point in the proceeding, Shawn Kiley spoke directly to Hammond, now 51, who was in the courtroom.
“Mr. Hammond, you held the gun to my brother’s head, and on the count of three, you shot him in the head, behind his ear, execution-style,” she said. “… I will fight until there’s nothing left to me to keep you in prison.”
The murder took place in December 1985. Timothy Kiley, the 23-year-old manager of Val’s Pizza in Owosso, planned to check in with his employees around midnight on a day off. As he stopped at a stop sign on Washington Street, Hammond and an accomplice, Frank Garcia, hijacked Kiley’s car at gunpoint and drove him north of town.
Kiley begged for his life. Hammond shot and killed him. The two men stole the victim’s car and went joyriding, purchasing cigars with the $12 they stole from Kiley.
In the victim-impact statements, Timothy Kiley was described as a nice, considerate, respectful and intelligent young man who adored his mother, possessed a “smile that would light up the universe” and gave great bear hugs.
Hammond’s actions were premeditated, contrary to Becker’s claims, , Shawn and Lucille Kiley argued. The Kileys referred to testimony at the trial in which witnesses claimed Hammond had stated his intention to kill someone and steal a car before the crime took place.
“They didn’t have to kill Tim — they could have stranded him out there and taken his car,” Lucille Kiley, 85, said.
Timothy Kiley’s murder devastated his family, she said. Family members continue to suffer to this day.
“Obviously, Mr. Prosecutor, you have no idea what a murder like this does to a family,” Lucille Kiley said.
After her statement, Stewart said: “I know that wasn’t easy for you. I’m so sorry for your loss.”
Friday’s re-sentencing means Hammond will be eligible for parole in less than seven years. In his statement, Christopher Kiley expressed concern that after Hammond is released from prison, he might come after the rest of his family.
“Who’s going to protect my family from this monster?” Christopher Kiley asked.
Hammond was entitled to a re-sentencing based on a 2016 U.S. Supreme Court case mandating that all youthful offenders be re-sentenced. Hammond was 17 when he shot and killed Timothy Kiley of Owosso in 1985. He was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life without parole in June 1986.
When it was his turn to speak, Hammond said he did not take the opportunity to address the court at his original sentencing — probably, he said, because he was so ashamed and sorry for what he had done.
“I spent a lot of years trying to understand what I did and why I did it,” he said. “I can never justify what I did. There was no rationale.”
His mother passed away a while back.
“Until I lost somebody, I couldn’t understand the pain I caused. There’s nothing I can do, there is no way to atone for the horrible, disgusting thing I did,” Hammond said.
“I am truly sorry.”
After the hearing, members of Hammond’s family expressed sympathy for the Kiley family but declined to comment further.
