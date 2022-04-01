BENNINGTON TWP. — Shiawassee County resident Bob Carlin, a longtime farmer, teacher and environmental professional, is running for state representative for the newly-created 71st District, according to a press release from his campaign.
Carlin, who is running as a Republican, says he is pro-life and supports the Second Amendment.
“I have lived in Shiawassee County all my life. In recent years, I have participated in countless hours of leadership training and am ready to put those hours to use in Lansing. I am the conservative leader we need,” Carlin said.
He added that his work with the Shiawassee County Farm Bureau and the Michigan Farm Bureau State Policy Development Committee made him want to run for the seat.
“I am sick of watching Lansing bureaucrats attack family farms,” Carlin said. “I know what it takes to operate a farm, and I know what those family farms mean to Michigan’s economy. I am ready to champion efforts to retain and grow family farms in our state.”
After working as a high school math teacher and later a sustainable agriculture instructor at Baker College, Carlin said public education is another priority.
“I know how important it is for parents to be involved in their children’s education,” Carlin added. “And I know how important it is that our schools serve our kids. I look forward to working in Lansing to make both of those a priority in our public-school systems again.”
The Shiawassee County’s state house district was reorganized following the 2020 census. The bulk of Shiawassee County will now be represented in the 71st District, save for the southwestern portion of the county. The southern portion of Saginaw County is also included in the new 71st.
Several candidates have announced their intentions to run for the 71st District seat, including Republican Kevin Rathbun and Democrat Mark Zacharda. Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole, a Republican, has also expressed interest in running but has not made a formal announcement.
Carlin holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of Michigan, a Michigan teaching certification, and numerous environmental certifications. He graduated from the Farm Bureau’s Political Leadership Academy in 2019, and the 2020 Michigan Political Leadership Program at Michigan State University.
Carlin has been married to his wife Maria for 23 years, and is a resident of Bennington Township.
For more information, visit bobcarlin.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.