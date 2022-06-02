CORUNNA — The felony terroristic threat charge against an Owosso man who threatened to “shoot Democrats” at President Biden’s inauguration was dismissed by Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner Thursday morning — a move hailed by the man’s attorney as a victory for free speech.
Bill Amadeo, the attorney for Richard Maurer, was thankful that Koerner dismissed the charge against his client, and praised the decision to stay out of partisan politics.
“The application of the false threat of terrorism statute has changed dramatically over the last several months,” Amadeo said immediately following the charge being dismissed. “I understand why Scott Koerner originally charged the case and respect how he reviewed the case and dismissed the matter today. It truly showed that Mr. Koerner was protecting First Amendment rights. Judge Stewart has always aimed at protecting the Shiawassee community. I feel the dismissal of Dick Maurer’s charge sends a message that our circuit court is above political banter and objectively applies the law. I hope the board of commissioners are taking notes on this.”
Maurer was charged when he returned from the Washington, D.C., attempted insurrection by supporters of former President Donald Trump, who were protesting the validity of Biden’s election win. Thousands of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, threatening members of Congress and Vice President Mike Pence.
He had posted numerous threats to his personal Facebook pages, which were being monitored not only by local law enforcement, but the FBI and Secret Service.
When he was arrested at his Owosso residence, police seized several semi-automatic weapons and body armor. Following the dismissal, Amadeo said the items would be returned to Maurer. Additionally, court records indicate he posted a $75,000 cash/surety bond, which will also be returned.
Prosecutors offered Maurer several plea deals previously in the case that would have seen the charge reduced to a misdemeanor, but Amadeo said Maurer refused any plea offer and was prepared to take his case before a Shiawassee County jury.
Maurer, the owner of Dick’s Auto Service on South Washington Street in Owosso, was bound over to circuit court on the charge in February 2021. He defended himself in several letters sharply critical of the Argus-Press, saying that he stood by everything he said.
In Michigan, false report or threat of terrorism is punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and/or a $20,000 fine. Additionally, police and prosecutors can seek restitution to pay for the costs of investigation and prosecution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.