CORUNNA — Welcome Home Veterans has sued the village of Bancroft, claiming that village leaders’ denial of the nonprofits’ rezoning request — to provide housing for veterans — is discriminatory and otherwise illegal.
The lawsuit, filed in 35th Circuit Court last week, asks the court to grant Welcome Home Veterans’ request to rezone the property, 15 acres including the former Wilbur Bills Elementary School, 251 W. Prior Road, to multiple-family zoning and grant other relief.
The legal complaint alleges that Bancroft “by its actions and inactions is in violation of the Fair Housing Act 42 U.S.C. 3601, which prohibits municipalities from using discriminatory practices against parties with disabilities.”
In addition, the village is accused of keeping the property zoned “public” as if it continued to operate as a school, effectively making the land “unsuitable for any use” and “unmarketable” — amounting to an unconstitutional taking of the property and exclusionary zoning.
Last month, the village board voted 5-2 against rezoning the land. According to meeting minutes, during a discussion several board members said residents they’d talked to were opposed to the rezoning.
Trustee Linda Wert-Fuller, as recorded in the minutes, said that residents “she had talked to felt like it wasn’t a good fit for the community. They want to keep the community safe.”
Wert-Fuller voted against the rezoning, along with trustees Tamie Terpening, Kevin Bible, Cale Hutchins and Tammy Barnum. The village planning commission previously recommended against the rezoning.
“On the advice of our attorney (Chris Johnson), the village will not be commenting on pending litigation,” Bancroft village President Brian Barnum, who with trustee Robin Miller voted in favor of the rezoning, said via email.
As of Thursday, the village of Bancroft had not filed a legal response to Welcome Home Veterans’ complaint.
Welcome Home Veterans purchased the old 20,000-square-foot school building and land in August 2016. The nonprofit planned a living community for veterans, with the first phase proposing to house about 34 residents.
A conceptual drawing included renovations to the building, at the time costing an estimated $1.5 million.
Appearing for the first time at a Bancroft Planning Commission meeting, Welcome Home Veterans officials “were met with hostility” by village officials and residents. One concern expressed was that the resident veterans would be mentally disabled and pose a danger to the community.
“There were general assumptions made about the dangers posed by disabled veterans in general,” the complaint states. “There were concerns that there was a playground in the general vicinity of the property and that disabled veterans with (post-traumatic stress disorder) would put children at risk.”
The complaint states that the project was to create a home for veterans, not “a homeless shelter for mentally ill veterans requiring extensive psychiatric treatment as was the fear expressed” by village officials.
The home “would include leases and rules that the (veteran renters) will have to follow or otherwise be evicted from the home,” the suit states.
Welcome Home Veterans claims the village’s “general assumptions” about veterans violates the Fair Housing Act, which prohibits municipalities from discriminating against those with disabilities.
Additional concerns expressed by trustees and residents, including about parking, excessive road use and septic capacity weren’t related to the rezoning request but would be addressed through the site plan approval process, the suit states.
By time the nonprofit purchased the old school property in 2016, village leaders were already aware of the housing proposal, for which there is a need in Michigan, the lawsuit states.
Even so, a year later, village officials updating the land use map left the property labeled “public,” a move the complaint claims was an oversight — or worse.
The complaint further alleges that village officials have asserted that Welcome Home Veterans must maintain the old school building, whether the owner is allowed to develop it not.
For relief, Welcome Homes Veterans is asking the court to forbid the village from “taking” the property without just compensation; to stop the village from developing the property; and approve the rezoning to permit veterans housing.
