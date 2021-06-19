OWOSSO — Some houses in the city of Owosso will see free exterior improvements, thanks to a state grant.
The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) has awarded the city a Neighborhood Enhancement Program grant totaling $41,250 to finance exterior home enhancements for eligible homeowners.
“We are very grateful to be awarded this grant,” City Manager Nathan Henne said in a new release. “This is the first year Owosso has received this award and we hope to partner with local contractors and homeowners to make the most of it.
“Improving residential neighborhoods is an important goal for this city,” he continued, “and again, we very much appreciate the folks at MSHDA offering their help to accomplish that goal.”
The NEP helps communities throughout Michigan provide funding assistance to complete high-impact development projects that stabilize and improve the local area. Owosso’s grant funds are part of a total $2 million earmarked by MSHDA for NEP home projects in communities across the state.
Owosso will make individual grants of up to $7,500 for eligible home owners to improve the outside of their houses. The projects are expected to be completed by Sept. 30.
People can apply for NEP funds on the city website, ci.owosso.mi.us. To qualify, the home must:
n Be a single-family property that is zoned residential
n Have no unaddressed mortgage and/or tax delinquencies
n Not be subject to a foreclosure proceeding, court-ordered receivership or nuisance abatement
n Have utility services turned on
n Be permanently occupied by residents who identify the assisted address as their primary residents
n Be affixed to a permanent foundation
n Be a stand-alone single-family residence with its own unique address
n Be currently occupied and not red-tagged or defined as inhabitable based on local code
n Be covered by homeowners insurance
In addition, the household income must be at or below 120 percent of Shiawassee County’s median income. Applicants must provide supporting documents to show eligibility.
The income limit for a one-person household is $57,120; two-person, $65,280; three-person, $73,440; four-person, $81,480; five-person, $88,080; six-person, $94,560; seven-person, $101,040; and eight-person, $107,640.
Eligible exterior repairs are roofs, siding, porches/decks, ramps, doors and window.
To find out more about the grant funds and eligibility criteria, contact Tanya Buckelew in the city’s building department between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at (989) 725-0540.
NEP grants require that the improvement projects align with one or more of three core components: housing enhancements, neighborhood beautification and/or neighborhood public amenity enhancements.
“We are pleased to offer our support to Owosso as it works to improve and beautify its residential neighborhoods,” said Gary Heidel, acting executive director of MSHDA. “The NEP’s purpose is to improve the quality of life for local residents through impactful development projects. We look forward to witnessing the positive changes that will result from this partnership.”
Area municipalities previously receiving NEP grants include Corunna, Durand, and the villages of Bancroft and Morrice.
