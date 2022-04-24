CORUNNA — Shari Judd has been named Corunna Schools April Employee of the Month. Shari is a first grade teacher at Elsa Meyer Elementary. She was hired in August of 1999. She was honored during the April 18 Board of Education meeting held at Corunna High School.
“Over the past twenty-three years as a teacher at Corunna Public Schools and the three years prior as a teacher with Norfolk Public Schools, I have thoroughly enjoyed every day of every year. To me, it is not a job, but my passion to work with and educate children,” Judd said.
“The person that most positively influenced me was my Grandmother Powell,” Judd added. “This woman was amazing! She never said a cross word to anyone, could always find something good in everyone, opened her home to people during hard times when they could not afford a place of their own to live, and ears that would listen to problems, had sound advice to give, and love that never ended no matter what you did.” Shari has two children, Shelby and Shane.
Shari is pictured with her Elsa Meyer Elementary students.
