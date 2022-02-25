CORUNNA — Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart denied several motions from defense attorneys for Mark Latunski, who is awaiting trial on open murder and mutilation charges, that sought to keep the jury in Latunski’s case from seeing photographic evidence.
Stewart also ruled that the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office would be permitted to conduct a psychiatric evaluation for Latunski, whose attorneys have indicated he will be asserting an insanity defense.
Latunski was originally declared incompetent to stand trial, and was later declared competent.
The defense motion that sought to exclude photographs from being shown to the jury at trial was partially denied, with Stewart ruling the defense could inspect the images to be more specific about which ones they have objections about, then file another motion regarding specific photos.
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner said following Thursday’s hearing that those photos were taken by police investigators and by Latunski. Stewart briefly described the more than 100 photos as being graphic.
Stewart denied an additional defense motion that sought to bar the jury from hearing about two prior incidents in which men Latunski had met for sex fled from his residence after consensual BDSM sexual encounters.
Latunski, 51, is charged with open murder and disinterment and mutilation of a human body in connection with the death of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon of Swartz Creek. Latunski allegedly met Bacon for a consensual sexual encounter and then killed him on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day 2019 at Latunski’s Tyrell Road home in Bennington Township.
Michigan State Police troopers discovered Bacon’s body in Latunski’s basement while conducting a search after receiving a tip.
Latunski allegedly told police he killed Bacon in his basement by stabbing him in the back one time before slitting Bacon’s throat, before frying and eating some of Bacon’s body parts.
His case is scheduled to go to trial in April. He faces life in prison if convicted of the murder charge.
On Wednesday, a federal civil lawsuit filed by one of the men who fled Latunski’s residence was dismissed after his attorneys withdrew from the case.
James Carlsen, of Suffolk County in New York, filed the federal civil lawsuit in Michigan’s Eastern District, sought unspecified monetary damages from Latunski, whom Carlsen had met online through Latunski’s ex-husband.
Carlsen traveled to Michigan from New York, and stayed with Latunski for several days in October 2019, and the two men engaged in role-playing and BDSM sexual acts. Carlsen, after being tied up by Latunski, fled the Tyrell Road residence and told police he believed he had been drugged.
The lawsuit claimed Latunski tied Carlsen down with locks, chains and leather straps, telling him “he wasn’t going anywhere.” Carlsen cut himself loose from the restraints with a knife when Latunski was sleeping.
Carlsen said in the suit he was able to retrieve his cellphone and run down the road. He called police and they dropped him off at a nearby gas station where he called Latunski.
With no money and nowhere to go, he eventually returned to Latunski’s residence for several days until his return bus ticket to New York was valid.
No criminal charges were filed at the time of the incident, due to the encounter being consensual.
