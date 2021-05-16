DURAND — Clear skies and balmy temps on Saturday brought large crowds out to Durand Railroad Days — the first community festival held in Shiawassee County since the pandemic started early last year.
Many of the people who attended the downtown festival were wearing smiles. What was unusual was being able to see them. There was hardly a face mask in sight, thanks to the relaxing of COVID-19 restrictions.
In addition to carnival rides and the midway, family and adult event tents, a car show, rib burn, kids BBQ, treasure hunt and other activities offered throughout Railroad Days, Saturday’s roster was highlighted by a parade down Saginaw Street.
Hundreds of people lined several blocks of Saginaw for a parade made up of 40 elements. The lineup featured emergency vehicles, members of Durand VFW Reed-Raymond Post 2272, Durand Mayor Kenneth McDonough, State Rep. Ben Frederick, R-Owosso, Shia Alley Clown Klub clowns, the 2021 Durand Railroad Days royal court including Queen Shelby Leydig, Railroad Person of the Year Stan Dungerow and many other local luminaries.
The festival ran Friday and Saturday, and wraps up today. Today’s schedule includes the Knights of Columbus breakfast, Beautiful Baby Contest, chainsaw carver Ken Buggia, more carnival rides by Elliott’s Amusements and the Kiddie Tractor Pull.
For details about the festival, visit durandrailroaddays.com. The 2020 Durand Railroad Days was canceled because of the pandemic.
