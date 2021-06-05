OWOSSO — The retired 66th District Court Judge James R. Clatterbaugh passed away Friday at age 78.
Clatterbaugh died at Hospice House of Shiawassee County. Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced. The cause of death is not known.
Clatterbaugh took the judgeship in February 1986, retiring in 2012. He was born and raised in Iowa. He graduated in 1966 from the University of Wisconsin, where he met his future wife, Barbara Clatterbaugh, and in 1969 graduated from the University of Iowa Law School.
Before becoming a judge, Clatterbaugh was a trust officer with the Bank of Lansing. In 1971, he and his family moved to Owosso, where he started the first trust department in what was then the Owosso Savings Bank. Later, he worked in a private law practice and served as a part-time assistant prosecutor.
In his first run for probate/family court judge, Clatterbaugh lost to J. Terbush, but was appointed to the seat when Terbush died in office.
After his appointment, Clatterbaugh was re-elected to the bench six times. As a probate/family court judge, he presided over cases involving wills and trusts, delinquency, neglect and abuse, mental commitments and adoptions.
Some cases, particularly those involving children, kept the judge up all night with worry, he said.
“I’ve always basically ruled in favor of the children,” Clatterbaugh previously told The Argus-Press.
When Clatterbaugh was not in the courtroom, he was a supporter of such community organizations as the Child Advocacy Center, Owosso Community Players, Memorial Healthcare and many other organizations. He served on the Baker College of Owosso’s board of trustees. He was one of the original members of the Shiawassee Health and Human Services Council, and served on the Oak Hll Cemetery board.
Judge Thomas Dignan replaced Clatterbaugh on Jan. 2, 2013.
