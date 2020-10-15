CORUNNA — Chris Hansen, former host of TV's “To Catch a Predator,” a show that busted people seeking children for sex online, was at a press conference Thursday announcing an undercover child sex sting operation in Shiawassee County that netted three potential pedophiles.
“This was an amazing operation,” Shiawassee County Scott Koerner said at the press conference, and praised other officials for the successful operation, which occurred Tuesday. “We want to send a strong message. These predators are not welcome in our community. We will not tolerate their presence. They will be caught. They will be brought to justice.”
As a collaboration of the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST), Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office, were arrested after chatting with an underage decoy (actually undercover police officers) and attempting to meet for sex.
The three suspects, a 32-year-old man from Elsie, an 18-year-old Westphalia man, and a 45-year-old Corunna man were arrested, before being released pending further investigation. Koerner said they will be arraigned on related charges in 66th District Court early next week.
Officials said undercover officers spoke with 170 people online during the operation. A fourth man fled the scene before being arrested, but officials are aware of his identity and expect to apprehend him soon.
Hansen said during a short statement that he was surprised to learn one of the suspects was a state prison corrections officer at the Carson City facility, and thanked Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson for the work his GHOST team has performed.
“Tuesday night, I was embedded in the operation,” Hansen said. “I was able to confront the predators who showed up… If there’s opportunity, these predators will strike… It shows that no matter how much dialog or conversation or awareness, these people are out there.”
Hansen had cameras rolling during the entire operation, and the operation will be part of a television project. He added details would be released soon on his YouTube channel.
The exact charges the suspects face were not announced at Thursday’s press conference.
