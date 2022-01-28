OWOSSO — Former Police Chief Nelson Gates passed away late Wednesday, according to a Facebook post by the city of Owosso.
Gates joined Owosso Police in 1966 after serving in the U.S. Army. He was appointed as chief in 1988 and served in that role for 14 years, retiring in 2002.
“He’ll be sorely missed,” Owosso police chief Kevin Lenkart said Thursday. “He was well-known and respected by the community. There are some current officers who worked for him, and they’re going to miss the chief.”
