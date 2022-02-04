CORUNNA — A Vestaburg man pleaded guilty to providing a 14-year-old female family member to another fan for sex at a hearing Thursday in 35th Circuit Court and now faces a potential prison sentence.
Jeffrey Funsch, 60, pleaded guilty to one felony count of second-degree child abuse.
He was originally charged with 12 felonies, including five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct (personal injury), human trafficking of a minor, unlawful imprisonment, two counts of third-degree CSC (victim 13-15), accosting a child for immoral purposes, and two counts of fourth-degree CSC (victim 13-16).
However, those charges were dismissed as the result of a plea agreement with prosecutors, the terms of which require Funsch to testify against co-defendant Eric Boylan, who is himself awaiting trial on CSC and other charges for allegedly having sex with the female minor from February to May 2021.
Funsch was set to plead guilty in September 2021 to a reduced charge of second degree child abuse, but 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart declined to accept Funsch’s plea.
At that plea hearing, Funsch testified that he took the then-14-year-old girl to the home of Boylan, 45, of Woodhull Township. Funsch said he was there to look at a recreational vehicle that was for sale, and went out to his truck, smoked a cigarette and came back inside the pole barn where the RV was parked.
Funsch claimed that he had no idea the girl had sex with Boylan, and denied he arranged the sexual encounter when questioned by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart.
However, at Thursday’s plea hearing, Funsch admitted to knowing in advance that Boylan and the female minor would have sex with Boylan.
Stewart set sentencing for 8:30 a.m. April 22, but as part of Funsch’s plea agreement, he cannot be sentenced until after Boylan’s case is adjudicated. Stewart also ordered Funsch remanded to the custody of the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office until sentencing.
Both Funsch and Boylan have been lodged at the county jail since their respective arrests.
Boylan is also charged as a habitual offender-fourth notice due to two 1997 convictions for first-degree CSC, for which he served a prison sentence. He faces a mandatory minimum 25-year sentence if convicted of any CSC-related crime, and possible life sentences on the CSC-1 counts and several others due to his status as a habitual offender.
Additionally, Boylan is also accused of assaulting the same victim from the current case in 2018, and fleeing to Texas to avoid prosecution. He was apprehended by the Michigan State Police Fugitive Recovery Team in connection with the 2018 case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.