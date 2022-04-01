CHESANING — A fundraiser will take place Sunday to beautify parts of Chesaning with the planting of fruit trees and the creation of a community garden, led by Little Miss Saginaw County Kaydence Haney.
Don Felipe Mexican Restaurant, 120 W. Broad St., will be the fundraising host for Kaydence, 11. During the fundraiser, 10% of all sales will go to support the community projects under the direction of Kaydence, a press release states. Anyone wanting to support the effort can visit the restaurant any time during normal dining hours from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Kaydence will be at Don Felipe Mexican Restaurant starting at 2 p.m. during the event.
Kaydence is 11 years old and is in the sixth grade at Chesaning Middle School. She was crowned Little Miss Saginaw County in July 2021. Her community project was to provide free fresh produce to Chesaning area residents with the goal of expanding to additional sites across Saginaw County. The press release said she plans on using raised funds from the Don Felipe Mexican Restaurant to plant fruit trees throughout the village and she also hopes to start a community garden and to help with pageant fees.
“I have always loved helping my mom in the garden and would watch her give away our extra produce to family and friends,” Kaydence said. “I put a table out by the road and asked my mom to put her extras on the table for the community. I also hope that by planting fruit trees that these stands can also include fruit, and I would love to one day share with school age kids how great fresh produce is and to encourage them to try new things. Wouldn’t it be cool if Chesaning became known for a town covered in fruit trees?”
Juan Vizcarra, co-owner of Don Felipe Mexican Restaurant, is fully supportive of the idea.
“We want to support positive community efforts in the Chesaning area,” he said. “Kaydence is a wonderful young woman who deserves the support of the community.”
The Little Miss Saginaw County is part of the Miss Saginaw County Scholarship Pageant program which is an official preliminary for the Miss Michigan and Miss America Scholarship Pageants.
