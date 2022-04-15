CORUNNA — An Elsie man caught in an undercover sex sting operation by police in October 2020 pleaded guilty to felony child sexually abusive activity, and now faces a jail or prison sentence.
Michael Lott, 34, told 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart at a plea hearing Thursday morning that on Oct. 13, 2020, he had been on an adult website and began communicating with what he thought was a 15-year-old minor female to meet for a sexual encounter.
“I was on an adult website and I was asking someone if they wanted to hang out, and if they ever wanted to, to get back with me, and they did,” Lott told Stewart. “We texted too, and they told me their age and I questioned it a little bit, and ultimately I made my own decision to do that. And that’s about it.”
The teenage girl didn’t exist — instead Lott was met at a hotel by undercover law enforcement, including personnel from the Shiawassee and Genesee county sheriff’s offices, and other local law agencies.
Lott and two other individuals were arrested as a result of the sting operation, which was filmed by TV/internet personality Chris Hansen, the host of former NBC program “To Catch a Predator.” Hansen recorded the arrests on video and posted them to his YouTube channel.
Stewart accepted Lott’s plea and set sentencing for 8:30 a.m. May 27, before revoking bond. He indicated Lott faced a term of incarceration and may as well begin serving time that will be credited toward his sentence.
Lott was originally also charged with accosting children for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime. Those charges were dismissed as a result of the plea agreement with the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office.
At the time of his arrest, Lott was an employee with the Michigan Department of Corrections Carson City facility. It is unknown whether he still works at the prison.
In Michigan, child sexually abusive commercial activity is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and/or a $100,000 fine.
Following Lott being charged, defense attorney Bill McCririe filed a civil lawsuit against Hansen seeking discovery materials in Lott’s criminal case that had not been turned over to him.
Hansen did not appear at a scheduled hearing in the civil case in circuit court, and a bench warrant was issued by Stewart for failure to appear.
He then turned himself in, was booked into the Shiawassee County Jail, before posting bond and being released shortly afterward.
After Hansen was booked in at the jail, The Argus-Press requested a booking photo of Hansen, but that request was denied due to a “new policy” by the sheriff’s office that required a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for booking photos.
That policy had not been in place prior to the request for Hansen’s booking photo.
