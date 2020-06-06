VERNON TWP. — Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole said two people were killed this morning in a wrong-way crash on westbound I-69 near Durand.
Westbound I-69 was shut down for several hours because of the crash between two vehicles, which killed a 75-year-old man from Pontiac and a 41-year-old woman from Grand Blanc.
Emergency personnel were called to the vicinity of the 117 mile marker in the westbound lanes about 10 a.m. for the head-on crash.
According to BeGole, the man was westbound on I-69 when he pulled to the side of the road. For an unknown reason, witnesses said, he made a U-turn and began driving the wrong way as vehicles swerved to avoid him.
BeGole said a vehicle swerved out of the man’s way and he then struck the woman’s KIA Sportage SUV head on with his full-size Dodge RAM pickup.
The man was not wearing a seatbelt, but the woman was, BeGole said.
The freeway was shut down at M-71 after the crash and traffic rerouted for several hours.
The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office, Perry Fire Rescue, and Vernon Township and Durand fire departments assisted at the scene.
