Animals illustrated

BANCROFT — Bancroft author Sally Labadie grew up with a great love for animals, so it’s no surprise that critters wild and domestic figure in many of her picture books for children.
Her latest, “Little Puddie Cat,” features a stray cat who finds a new home with a family and their dog, Blackie. Labadie’s six other picture books follow the adventures of such characters as Wooster the rooster and Honk the goose.
“The impetus for being kind to animals and nature was my dad (the late Vincent Zolkosky),” Labadie, 78, said. “He raised me to love animals. We had dogs and my dad brought in others, like snakes, which we had to let go.”
Many of her books are based on real-life events. For instance, “Little Puddie Cat” is about an orange-and-white stray Labadie’s son, Ed Labadie, found outside when he was a boy. She didn’t want to take the cat in, but ultimately it won over the whole family.
“He was a very gentle cat, and he liked our dog and he liked kids,” she explained.
Once Labadie had a pet rooster who was so tame he’d ride next to her in the car she drove to Corunna Public Schools, where she taught elementary students. She’d take him to the post office and veterinarian on her arm. He became the inspiration for “Wooster the Rooster.”
“Kids love animal stories and true things,” she said.
One of nine children, Labadie and her siblings didn’t have a lot of toys growing up.
“We had to be creative, and often turned to the outdoors for our fun,” she said in an essay. “Frogs, toads, worms, butterflies, caterpillars, grubs, turtles … You name it, and we probably played with it. Even snakes were guided around the yard by a leash made out of string attached to a Band-Aid wrapped just behind the critter’s head.”
Labadie kept a journal in college but didn’t write her first book until after she retired. She worked as a teacher of mostly second- and third-graders at Corunna schools for 32 years, and five additional years as the principal at Elsa Meyer Elementary School.
Her first book was a memoir covering her teaching years, called “The Good, the Oops and the Funny.” Her next effort was “The History of Bancroft,” data for which she collected while working at Michigan State University as a field instructor in science methodology who participated in fossil hunts, and an administrator.
Her new book, “Little Puddie Cat,” and other previously published titles are available online and at Owosso Books & Beans, 108 N. Washington St.
Labadie, an active member of Shiawassee Area Writers, and her husband Harold Labadie formerly owned Love Funeral Home in Bancroft. They have two granddaughters and three great-granddaughers. The couple’s daughter-in-law, Kitty Labadie, owns Kit’s Cafe in Bancroft.
After 50 years in education, and many subsequent years writing books and teaching Corunna third-graders about fossils, Sally Labadie said she’s not sure she’s going to write another book.
At the same time, she’s already mulling her next plot.
“I don’t know — I’ve got an idea about dogs,” Labadie said. “But I also have an idea about fossils.”
