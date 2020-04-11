SHIAWASSEE AREA — Owosso Public Schools third-grade teacher Megan Friend has always encouraged her students to be helpers and to look for the good in people and situations.
At a time when school buildings are closed, and many local businesses are suffering amid the coronavirus, Friend, who also serves as the director of education for The 4North Project — a nonprofit organization committed to providing education, sustainability, empowerment and security across the globe — is living out those words.
She’s using the nonprofit’s platform to launch a pay-it-forward campaign by urging area residents to purchase sub platters (for $30 each) at local Subway restaurants to feed essential employees working on the front line of the COVID-19 fight.
In less than two weeks, Subway has delivered approximately 2,000 portions of subs to essential workers in the Owosso and Chesaning area, owner Chris Rowe said, including to those working at Memorial Healthcare, ALDI, Kroger, Crest Marine, Pleasant View, ACE Hardware, Broad Street Pharmacy and Frank’s Supermarket.
“It’s been a huge success. I’m really blown away,” Rowe said. “I’ve been with Subway for over 20 years and I’ve always been proud to be a part of my community, but this is the most proud I’ve ever been.”
The idea for the pay-it-forward initiative was sparked when Friend noticed that Rowe, who owns eight Subway restaurants in the area — including locations in Owosso, Chesaning, Laingsburg, Okemos and Ovid — was temporarily closing four of his establishments due to the virus.
In an effort to support Rowe’s business, Friend and her colleagues at 4North decided to purchase three sub platters, with the request they be delivered to the staff at Memorial Healthcare.
“From there, we put the video on Facebook (on March 30) encouraging others to do the same and it blew up,” Friend said, noting that in just the first four days of the initiative, nearly 1,000 sub portions were delivered to Memorial Healthcare.
And the calls for pay-it-forward deliveries have continued to pour in, according to Rowe, so much so that the effort has expanded to provide subs for businesses throughout Owosso and Chesaning.
In addition to feeding workers on the frontline, Rowe said the movement has also been good for business.
“I’ve been able to keep two to three employees on staff so that they can make these platters,” Rowe said. “It’s really helped us at a time where our Subway’s are really struggling due to the virus. But the best part really in my mind is just how we’re able to help everyone else.”
Katie Crockett, who serves as General Manager at Rowe’s eight Subway locations, said it’s been good to see such widespread support for essential workers during this difficult time.
“Everyone is stepping up,” Crockett said. “At our Owosso east location (in front of Kroger along M-21), in our drive-thru window it says ‘Thank you for feeding the frontline,’ and it lists everyone’s names that have donated so far. We’ve had people that just come through the drive-thru and see that and they’re like, ‘I want to donate. How do I do it?’ The amount of people (joining in) has been surprising, and I’m thankful for it because it’s kept my job going through all of this.”
“When we thought of this, none of these reactions, none of the support, that wasn’t thought of,” Friend added. “To see it snowball into what it’s become, I mean, I’m an Owosso girl through and through, born and raised, but this has been completely incredible to see our community step up to the plate in such a time of need.”
And while Friend and her colleagues at 4North have been rallying the community around the cause, she’s also been trying to navigate teaching her students from home, as well as homeschooling her two children.
Despite the variety of responsibilities, Friend said stepping up to support those in need seemed like a no brainer.
“We’re here to help people, that’s what we do (at 4North),” Friend said. “We help people all around the world and when our community can use a little bit of help, I feel like that’s what we’re here for.
“Chris asked us at one point this week, ‘What are you guys getting out of this?’ And we’re not (getting anything),” Friend continued. “We’re not making any money off of it. We’re simply doing this to help Chris, to help the community to feed the frontline.”
Though Rowe has been overwhelmed by the amount of support for his business and essential workers throughout the community, he noted none of this would be possible without his dedicated team of employees.
“I just really appreciate my staff,” Rowe said. “You do need to be brave to work in this environment right now…I’m just proud of them for assisting in making this happen for everybody else.”
To place an order as part of the pay-it-forward movement, call (989) 723-7827. For more information, visit The 4North Project’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/the4northproject.
